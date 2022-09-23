Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize this evening and rapid intensification is expected overnight that will likely turn the system into a hurricane early Monday. Ian is forecast to pass through far west Cuba on Tuesday then hit the southeast Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. Landfall is possible from the Florida Gulf Coast to the Panhandle on Thursday or Friday. Regardless of the exact track, impacts from the storm will be felt over 100 miles away from the center of circulation to include dangerous storm surge and high rip currents. Significant flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible along the coast and far inland into north-central Florida, the east coast, and southern parts of the state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO