Chile roasting season is back in Southern Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Chile roasting season is back in southern Colorado 00:26

Chile roasting season is back!

Musso Farms in Pueblo says they're ready for roasting.

Some of the farms in and around Southern Colorado told the Denver Post that the chiles must have loved this year's weather because it's one of the best chile seasons they've seen in quite some time.

RELATED: 3 ways to celebrate Pueblo's famed green chiles

Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, meaning they've had the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture this year.

The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for Sept. 23 to 25 and further south, the Mountain Chile Cha Cha in Pagosa Springs is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24.

