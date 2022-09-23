ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
OREGON STATE
Seaside, OR
Lifestyle
Seaside, OR
Government
City
Seaside, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
cohaitungchi.com

Your Guide to Ecola State Park on the Oregon Coast

You are reading: Ecola state park hike | Your Guide to Ecola State Park on the Oregon Coast. Perched dramatically at the tip of Tillamook Head, Ecola State Park is one of the most scenic and wild state parks on the Oregon coast. The park is located at the north...
CANNON BEACH, OR
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
cannonbeachgazette.com

Blessing of the Animals set for Oct. 1

Cannon Beach Community Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 1st in Sandpiper Square. All pets and people are welcome. This year we have invited the Clatsop County Animal Shelter to join us. A volunteer with Clatsop Animal Assistance will be on hand to introduce you to one of our fabulous dogs at the county animal shelter. For pets that don’t like to travel, feel free to bring one of their special items or a picture of the animal to be blessed.
CANNON BEACH, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16. Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when...
CORNELIUS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Two dead, one injured in fiery 185th Avenue crash

The Hillsboro Police Department said one vehicle struck another at high speed, breaking it apart.A major crash claimed the lives of two women and left at least one more injured on Northwest 185th Avenue on Hillsboro on Thursday night, Sept. 22. The Hillsboro Police Department said the crash occurred near Northeast Eider Court and the Sunset Square shopping center at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, a vehicle was traveling southbound "at a high rate of speed" when it struck a second vehicle that was turning out of the shopping center. Police said the second vehicle was "severed," breaking...
HILLSBORO, OR

