Cannon Beach Community Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 1st in Sandpiper Square. All pets and people are welcome. This year we have invited the Clatsop County Animal Shelter to join us. A volunteer with Clatsop Animal Assistance will be on hand to introduce you to one of our fabulous dogs at the county animal shelter. For pets that don’t like to travel, feel free to bring one of their special items or a picture of the animal to be blessed.

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO