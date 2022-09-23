Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OregonTravel MavenGaribaldi, OR
Hazy Sunrise for the Pacific Coastal area: Red Flag Alerts – Fire PreventionGabriella KorosiAstoria, OR
Related
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
High toxins in razor clams will delay digging on Oregon beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Lax supervision that led to Oregon prisoner escape, brutal attack ‘appalling,’ judge says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
Your Guide to Ecola State Park on the Oregon Coast
You are reading: Ecola state park hike | Your Guide to Ecola State Park on the Oregon Coast. Perched dramatically at the tip of Tillamook Head, Ecola State Park is one of the most scenic and wild state parks on the Oregon coast. The park is located at the north...
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it delivered to Nike
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Denise Baldwin has been delivering for Instacart for about six months. "Orders come and go, so that's probably the hardest part is just getting enough orders in a day," Baldwin said. On Sept. 8 when she opened her Instacart app, an order had just come in...
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Blessing of the Animals set for Oct. 1
Cannon Beach Community Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 1st in Sandpiper Square. All pets and people are welcome. This year we have invited the Clatsop County Animal Shelter to join us. A volunteer with Clatsop Animal Assistance will be on hand to introduce you to one of our fabulous dogs at the county animal shelter. For pets that don’t like to travel, feel free to bring one of their special items or a picture of the animal to be blessed.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
Cousins killed in serious 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash at the Sunset Square mall intersection in Hillsboro Thursday evening, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
kptv.com
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
kptv.com
Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219
YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16. Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when...
Two dead, one injured in fiery 185th Avenue crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said one vehicle struck another at high speed, breaking it apart.A major crash claimed the lives of two women and left at least one more injured on Northwest 185th Avenue on Hillsboro on Thursday night, Sept. 22. The Hillsboro Police Department said the crash occurred near Northeast Eider Court and the Sunset Square shopping center at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, a vehicle was traveling southbound "at a high rate of speed" when it struck a second vehicle that was turning out of the shopping center. Police said the second vehicle was "severed," breaking...
Comments / 0