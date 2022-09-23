CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only half 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around the town, and the town’s just not logistically big enough to handle that but we did the best we could.”

CORY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO