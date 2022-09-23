Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:
1-6-8-7-3, FB: 5
(one, six, eight, seven, three; FB: five)
