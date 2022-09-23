Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Line Opens with WVU as Big Underdogs Against Texas on Road
Despite both teams sitting at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, odds makers seem to like Texas to beat West Virginia convincingly when the two teams meet this Saturday in Austin, Texas. Texas is currently favored by as much as 11 points over the Mountaineers. Circa Sports has an...
wvsportsnow.com
Kaden Prather Emerging as Favorite Target for WVU Offense
Bryce Ford-Wheaton is West Virginia’s number one receiver. That’s clear. He’s having a season that stacks up with the best receivers in the country. But it’s possible another receiver is emerging as quarterback JT Daniels’ favorite target. Sophomore Kaden Prather has become a spark plug...
Pry preaching fundamentals after Thursday loss to WVU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Black Diamond Trophy will remain in Morgantown for at least another year after West Virginia pulled away from Virginia Tech on Thursday night, 33-10. Despite trailing 13-7 at half, the Hokies used a bend-don’t-break mentality on defense that kept them within striking distance headed into the third quarter. But, the […]
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
Does Texas’ Loss Impact Your Feelings Heading into Matchup with Mountaineers?
Seeing a team lose right before you play them can make people think they’re vulnerable, but there’s also the thought of some that they are then due for a win. That’s now the case for West Virginia as they prepare for Texas. The Long Horns, who entered...
The Dominion Post
COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit
A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU F Jalen Bridges to Make Return to Morgantown on Jan. 11
Former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges will make his return to Morgantown on Wednesday, Jan. 11 when his Baylor Bears come for a Big 12 matchup. WVU men’s basketball released their completed schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. Bridges, a Fairmont native, entered the transfer portal in March...
wvsportsnow.com
Expect More Big Plays from WVU CB Jacolby Spells
He’s responsible for the pick-six that cemented retaining the Black Diamond Trophy for West Virginia. His name is Jacolby Spells, but how much more do you really know about him?. Even though the game was well in hand and his interception just put the final nail in the Hokies’...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Makes Offer to 2025 TE/DL Recruit London Merritt
Here in 2022, West Virginia is already thinking about 2025. Class of 2025 recruit London Merritt says WVU has made him an offer. Merritt tweeted the news Friday evening. Merritt, who has played both tight end and defensive line in high school, is currently a sophomore at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.
wvsportsnow.com
Biggest Takeaways from Virginia Tech Win: West Virginia Can Save Season
A convincing win over one of your rivals, especially one that awards you a trophy, would make any team feel good. That’s exactly the current vibe now around the West Virginia football program, and that’s a contrast to the dark atmosphere surrounding the program just a couple weeks ago.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 QB/WR Recruit Quintin Simmons Receives Offer from WVU
The present means nothing if you don’t build the future. And a day after West Virginia football beat a rival on the road, a recruit announces he has received an offer from the Mountaineers. Dual threat quarterback/receiver Quintin Simmons tweeted an image of the WV logo and an old...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
WSLS
1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0
The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight. Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak. Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
shorttrackscene.com
Andrew Grady throws punches after missing Martinsville feature in now viral video
MARTINSVILLE, VA – After failing to make the field for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Andrew Grady expressed his displeasure with Davey Callihan with a series of punches immediately following the first heat race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Video of the incident, which was posted to NASCAR’s Twitter...
shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
timesvirginian.com
Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
Comments / 0