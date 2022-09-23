ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvsportsnow.com

Line Opens with WVU as Big Underdogs Against Texas on Road

Despite both teams sitting at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, odds makers seem to like Texas to beat West Virginia convincingly when the two teams meet this Saturday in Austin, Texas. Texas is currently favored by as much as 11 points over the Mountaineers. Circa Sports has an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Kaden Prather Emerging as Favorite Target for WVU Offense

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is West Virginia’s number one receiver. That’s clear. He’s having a season that stacks up with the best receivers in the country. But it’s possible another receiver is emerging as quarterback JT Daniels’ favorite target. Sophomore Kaden Prather has become a spark plug...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WJHL

Pry preaching fundamentals after Thursday loss to WVU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Black Diamond Trophy will remain in Morgantown for at least another year after West Virginia pulled away from Virginia Tech on Thursday night, 33-10. Despite trailing 13-7 at half, the Hokies used a bend-don’t-break mentality on defense that kept them within striking distance headed into the third quarter. But, the […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
The Dominion Post

COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit

A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season

Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Ex-WVU F Jalen Bridges to Make Return to Morgantown on Jan. 11

Former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges will make his return to Morgantown on Wednesday, Jan. 11 when his Baylor Bears come for a Big 12 matchup. WVU men’s basketball released their completed schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. Bridges, a Fairmont native, entered the transfer portal in March...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Expect More Big Plays from WVU CB Jacolby Spells

He’s responsible for the pick-six that cemented retaining the Black Diamond Trophy for West Virginia. His name is Jacolby Spells, but how much more do you really know about him?. Even though the game was well in hand and his interception just put the final nail in the Hokies’...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Makes Offer to 2025 TE/DL Recruit London Merritt

Here in 2022, West Virginia is already thinking about 2025. Class of 2025 recruit London Merritt says WVU has made him an offer. Merritt tweeted the news Friday evening. Merritt, who has played both tight end and defensive line in high school, is currently a sophomore at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 QB/WR Recruit Quintin Simmons Receives Offer from WVU

The present means nothing if you don’t build the future. And a day after West Virginia football beat a rival on the road, a recruit announces he has received an offer from the Mountaineers. Dual threat quarterback/receiver Quintin Simmons tweeted an image of the WV logo and an old...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future

Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSLS

1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0

The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight. Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak. Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
SALEM, VA
shorttrackscene.com

McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia

If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
ROANOKE, VA

