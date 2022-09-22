No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO