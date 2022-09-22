ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene

No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Sprawling Houston estate has stunning architecture, perfect for entertaining

It is important to take a moment for a culture lesson before describing the charm and craftsmanship of the Houston mansion on Wickwood Drive. The year is 2018 and the term "cottagecore" has just been coined by young, hip internet users who have an affinity for idealizing rural life. Imagine living in an idyllic countryside cottage a la Snow White.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind

TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
TOMBALL, TX
Blavity

Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Desto Shot And Killed In Houston

According to Assist. Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to calls of a shooting on the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue on Sept. 24, at around 2:39 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers approached a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound with two female victims inside. Both occupants appeared to have been struck by gunfire multiple times.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Eric Benet & Friends to headline annual Houston Black Heritage Fest

Next month, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture (FBHC) will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Re-Discover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by title sponsor Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benet will headline the festival’s main stage.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’

This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef

Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
WILLIS, TX

