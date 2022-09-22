Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
Click2Houston.com
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
Houston Chronicle
Sprawling Houston estate has stunning architecture, perfect for entertaining
It is important to take a moment for a culture lesson before describing the charm and craftsmanship of the Houston mansion on Wickwood Drive. The year is 2018 and the term "cottagecore" has just been coined by young, hip internet users who have an affinity for idealizing rural life. Imagine living in an idyllic countryside cottage a la Snow White.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
Eat of the Week: A Tex-Mex-Indian taco worth the drive
Twisted Turban's menu marries the flavors of South and Southeast Asia with Texan and Mexican staples.
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Woman who lost more than 100 pounds inspiring others to get ahead of high blood pressure
HOUSTON – Ebony Posada has come a long way. She’s down 125 pounds from her heaviest, but her drive to get in shape isn’t just about slimming down. “I’ve watched my mother struggle with so many health issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney failure,” Posada said.
Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston
Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022. The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue. According to police officials, during a triple shooting in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
Houston forecast: Hot, humid weekend
Prepare for a hot, humid weekend. The humidity will start to plunge by next week.
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Desto Shot And Killed In Houston
According to Assist. Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to calls of a shooting on the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue on Sept. 24, at around 2:39 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers approached a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound with two female victims inside. Both occupants appeared to have been struck by gunfire multiple times.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
Click2Houston.com
HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
defendernetwork.com
Eric Benet & Friends to headline annual Houston Black Heritage Fest
Next month, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture (FBHC) will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Re-Discover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by title sponsor Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benet will headline the festival’s main stage.
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims held in Houston to honor victims, their families
HOUSTON — Photos of loved ones lost to murder lined the entry at Crime Stoppers of Houston where the organization hosted an event on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims - honoring the lives lost and focusing on ways to serve and support surviving family members. The mother...
defendernetwork.com
100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’
This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef
Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Comments / 0