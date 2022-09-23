ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school...
brproud.com

Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
Louisiana Illuminator

Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards

Despite passing new laws designed to give patients easier access to medical marijuana, state legislators continue to run into bureaucratic obstacles with the various regulatory bodies that oversee medicine in Louisiana.  The legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission met Friday to address problems with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and Louisiana State Board of Nursing.  […] The post Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19

Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revealed on September 23, 2022, that the state has officially surpassed 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since the state logged its first COVID-19 fatality on March 14, 2020. In its Friday COVID-19 statistics update, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 18,009 deaths.
MyArkLaMiss

LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
Lake Charles American Press

Disaster aid awarded to Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis

More than $59 million in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Louisiana were awarded Thursday, according toU.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The grants include Allen, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. “Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and...
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
KPEL 96.5

Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False

An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Calcasieu Parish News

National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police

National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police. Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police announced that the LSP will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Seat checks will be performed free of charge by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will do hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer concerns.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

