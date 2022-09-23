ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3

The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
NFL
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
NFL
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
NFL
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans

Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
GREEN BAY, WI
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers. While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
NFL
LeSean McCoy on Mahomes, Bieniemy Exchange: All Chiefs OC Does Is Argue With Players

It's safe to say former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a heated exchange heading into the halftime locker room during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and McCoy replied to an Instagram post that all the offensive coordinator does is argue with players:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
DENVER, CO
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
DENVER, CO
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
NFL
NFL Coaches Already On the Hot Seat in the 2022 Season

It doesn't take long for seats to start getting warm when you're an NFL head coach. Nearly a third of the NFL franchises hired a new head coach coming into the 2022 season. The year before that there were seven new head coaches. Some franchises are in a position to...
NFL

