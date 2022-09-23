Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. It kicked off on Thursday with a Cleveland Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers—a game that provided some interesting fantasy takeaways. The fact that Najee Harris and Nick Chubb performed well should surprise no one, as both running backs were...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Bleacher Report
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3
The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday
Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
Bleacher Report
Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter
The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race. Nobody took the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
Bleacher Report
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury
The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
Bleacher Report
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers. While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
Bleacher Report
Dan Orlovsky Celebrates Jimmy Garoppolo Safety on Twitter: 'Never Been Happier'
Sunday brought freedom for Dan Orlovsky. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone as he dropped back to pass during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The result was a stunning safety that cut San Francisco's lead to 7-5. Orlovsky infamously did...
Bleacher Report
LeSean McCoy on Mahomes, Bieniemy Exchange: All Chiefs OC Does Is Argue With Players
It's safe to say former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a heated exchange heading into the halftime locker room during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and McCoy replied to an Instagram post that all the offensive coordinator does is argue with players:
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches Already On the Hot Seat in the 2022 Season
It doesn't take long for seats to start getting warm when you're an NFL head coach. Nearly a third of the NFL franchises hired a new head coach coming into the 2022 season. The year before that there were seven new head coaches. Some franchises are in a position to...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
'Surprise!' Coach Lovie Smith Irked By Texans Run Defense In Loss at Bears
The Chicago Bears had an historic day on the ground that left coach Lovie Smith irked by Houston Texans' run defense.
