Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Haz-Mat Responds to Chemical Smell at Elementary School in Hilo

A perimeter was created around the library at a Hilo elementary school while emergency responders addressed a strong chemical odor coming from the building Tuesday morning. Hawaii Fire Department responded with its Haz-Mat company to Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School at approximately 11:05 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews identified the odor to be coming from an acid-based sanitizer/disinfectant leaking in a storage room.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion

Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
HILO, HI
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as 'terrible mess'

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: Where's That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
VOLCANO, HI
scoringlive.com

Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth

For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family's Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited

Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say

A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
HILO, HI

