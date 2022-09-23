ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round

Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Processing Platform Calypso Pay Now Supports Subscriptions, Recurring Payments

Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto. Now Calypso Pay customers can “integrate subscription payment widgets on their website.”. Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index report reveals that “the subscription economy grew by more than 435% in almost a decade.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

OKX Introduces OKX Lite to Make Crypto Trading, Earning More Accessible

OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second-largest” cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OKX Lite, a simplified version of its trading app that “makes it easy for users to buy, sell, swap and put their crypto to work.”. With a more streamlined look and feel...
crowdfundinsider.com

Canada: Coinsquare Acquires CoinSmart, Creates Largest Crypto Exchange in the Country

Coinsquare, a Canadian crypto exchange that is the oldest digital asset firm in the country, has agreed to acquire CoinSmart – a crypto marketplace that is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. The combination of the two firms will create the largest crypto exchange in Canada. According to Coinsquare,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Stability Oversight Council , Re-Iterates that Digital Asset Report to be Published in October

The Financial Stability Oversight Council held a meeting today, and part of the discussion revolved around digital assets. In the readout, the Council noted that Treasury staff provided an update on digital assets and the report that is being prepared following the recent Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The Council expects to issue the report in October 2022.
