Disgraced DHS director expected to testify about sprawling welfare scandal for investigators, plea agreement says

Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi
The widening Mississippi welfare scandal involving Brett Favre draws attention to the state's food stamp recipients, most of whom are Black and brown. The post What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
NFL・
Official in Brett Favre Scandal Pushed Jail Time for 'Corrupt' Officials
Former Mississippi Governor Phillip Bryant made a political career out of punishing corrupt officials. He is now facing his own allegations of corruption.
See text messages linking Brett Favre to ex-welfare chief involved in fraud
Text messages show that NFL star Brett Favre worked with John Davis, the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency, who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges connected to one of the largest welfare schemes in the state’s history. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing and seal records, according to newly released documents
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state's Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid,...
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
Cory Wayne Patterson was an employee with Tupelo Aviation for the past 10 years.
Man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Walmart didn't have pilot's license, Mississippi officials say
Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into a Walmart store landed safely on Saturday. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the "situation has been resolved and that no one was injured." He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
Jackson mayor responds to lawsuit filed against him and his city
Several residents from Jackson, Mississippi, have filed a class action lawsuit against the city, the mayor, the former mayor and several others regarding water issues in Jackson, according to the suit filed last week. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Suspended Over Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal
SiriusXM has decided to temporarily pull the plug on Brett Favre over his alleged involvement in a scheme that pulled $77 million dollars from Mississippi’s welfare funds and placed it into the coffers of public officials and their pet projects. The all-star quarterback has hosted his weekly NFL show, “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,” since 2018 for the radio provider, but that’s now suspended over claims that Favre lobbied Mississippi state officials, including former Governor Phil Bryant, to redirect a $5 million-sized chunk of funds intended for low-income families toward a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played. Favre has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged. The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, took a plea deal Thursday for his own involvement in the scheme, agreeing to coordinate with federal prosecutors to build cases against other potential defendants.Read it at Variety
DOJ charges 47 with stealing $250 million from a pandemic food program for kids
The defendants allegedly carried out a plot to steal $250 million from a nutrition program meant to serve needy children in Minnesota. Officials called it a "brazen scheme of staggering proportions."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing
A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
Mississippi man charged after burning cross in his own front yard
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one...
Washington Examiner
DOJ accuses 47 of stealing millions in largest COVID-19 fraud scheme yet
The Justice Department slapped charges Tuesday against 47 people who allegedly participated in a "$250 million fraud scheme" involving funds intended to feed children, in what authorities are dubbing the "largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet." Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, and 46 others were hit with...
Comments / 0