Disgraced DHS director expected to testify about sprawling welfare scandal for investigators, plea agreement says

SiriusXM has decided to temporarily pull the plug on Brett Favre over his alleged involvement in a scheme that pulled $77 million dollars from Mississippi’s welfare funds and placed it into the coffers of public officials and their pet projects. The all-star quarterback has hosted his weekly NFL show, “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,” since 2018 for the radio provider, but that’s now suspended over claims that Favre lobbied Mississippi state officials, including former Governor Phil Bryant, to redirect a $5 million-sized chunk of funds intended for low-income families toward a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played. Favre has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged. The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, took a plea deal Thursday for his own involvement in the scheme, agreeing to coordinate with federal prosecutors to build cases against other potential defendants.Read it at Variety

