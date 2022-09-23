Read full article on original website
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
Homicide at Cypress River Apartments in N. Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department reported a homicide last night, September 27th. Around 9:30 p.m., police reportedly drove to Cypress River Apartments after shots were heard. NCPD said police witnessed a car leaving the scene driving at a high rate of speed. When the...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
Missing Georgetown Co. woman with autism found safe at Lake City DMV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A missing Georgetown County woman with autism has been found safe after being reported missing by her family Tuesday. Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left a note for her parents informing them that she was running away from the family home, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Mihalakis is autistic.
Behind the Badge: Charleston Co. Sheriffs' Office Sgt. a Jill of all trades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today we're spending the day with a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. She grew up listening to family members talk about life on patrol and watching hit shows about officers and detectives. Now she gets to solve the real-life crimes in her home state.
Woman found dead in Moncks Corner apartment fire being investigated as homicide
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County and state law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of a woman's death after she was found dead in a burning apartment in Moncks Corner on Thursday. On Monday, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the deceased woman as Susie Kochever, 65,...
1 killed, several injured in shooting on Manning Highway in Williamsburg County
Williamsburg, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in regard to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Manning Highway. On September 17, Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Manning Highway near Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies...
Coroner identifies 34-year-old killed in shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the 34-year-old killed in a shooting at a Summerville barbershop over the weekend. Doug Kennerly, 34, of Summerville was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon on Cedar Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
Mount Pleasant sandbag distribution Wednesday 10 a.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Sand and sandbags will be available to residents of Mount Pleasant today, September 27th, at 10 a.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per person.
Missing 16-year-old from North Charleston found safe, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:35pm): Savion has been found and is safe, police say. North Charleston Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday. Savion Holmes, 16, left his home in the 7300 block of Mazyck Road on Sunday...
Sandbag pick-up locations in Charleston, N. Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Berkeley Co.
Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant have several locations you can pick-up sandbags. Charleston (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.) North Charleston (2 p.m. - 6 p.m.) Hanahan: Railroad Ave (in front of field #1 behind Trident Tech) Moncks Corner: Fire Department HQ. Goose Creek: Goose Creek Fire Department HQ- limit...
LIST: Lowcountry cities offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
Woman missing from downtown Charleston found safe, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30pm): Carma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Monday. According to CPD, the family of 51-year-old Carma Wilson last saw her on Saturday, Sept. 24. She...
Loved ones lost to homicide honored on Sunday's Day of Remembrance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Survivors of Homicide Support Group held its 16th annual Day of Remembrance at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office this past Sunday. The event was part of National Day of Remembrance, a day to honor those lost to homicide. The Survivors of Homicide Support...
North Main Street in Summerville back open after reported gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55pm): North Main Street is back open to the public. Summerville Officers have responded to a gas leak at 605 North Main Street. Several fire trucks are on the scene as of noon and officers are helping with traffic control. Part of North Main...
Nurse from Moncks Corner stole medication from patient at Lowcountry senior facility: AG
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A nurse from Moncks Corner is facing multiple charges after she was accused of taking medication from a patient, according to information from the Attorney General's Office. Crystal Marie Olden, 40, was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center Tuesday on two counts of...
Emanuel 9 memorial construction delayed because of inflation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction on a memorial for the Emanuel 9 church victims was supposed to begin this fall, but now it is delayed due to inflation. Now, the project is expected to break ground in early 2023. The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation said construction and supply costs...
Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
New Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Watch issued for the Lowcountry
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for most Lowcountry counties. Those counties includes Charleston, Beaufort, Berkeley, Jasper, Horry, Georgetown and coastal Colleton. These counties are also under a Hurricane Watch. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for inland Colleton and Dorchester. A Storm Surge Warning...
