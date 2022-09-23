ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Homicide at Cypress River Apartments in N. Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department reported a homicide last night, September 27th. Around 9:30 p.m., police reportedly drove to Cypress River Apartments after shots were heard. NCPD said police witnessed a car leaving the scene driving at a high rate of speed. When the...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
Missing Georgetown Co. woman with autism found safe at Lake City DMV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A missing Georgetown County woman with autism has been found safe after being reported missing by her family Tuesday. Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left a note for her parents informing them that she was running away from the family home, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Mihalakis is autistic.
Behind the Badge: Charleston Co. Sheriffs' Office Sgt. a Jill of all trades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today we're spending the day with a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. She grew up listening to family members talk about life on patrol and watching hit shows about officers and detectives. Now she gets to solve the real-life crimes in her home state.
Public Safety
LIST: Lowcountry cities offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
Woman missing from downtown Charleston found safe, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30pm): Carma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Monday. According to CPD, the family of 51-year-old Carma Wilson last saw her on Saturday, Sept. 24. She...
Emanuel 9 memorial construction delayed because of inflation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction on a memorial for the Emanuel 9 church victims was supposed to begin this fall, but now it is delayed due to inflation. Now, the project is expected to break ground in early 2023. The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation said construction and supply costs...
Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
New Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Watch issued for the Lowcountry

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for most Lowcountry counties. Those counties includes Charleston, Beaufort, Berkeley, Jasper, Horry, Georgetown and coastal Colleton. These counties are also under a Hurricane Watch. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for inland Colleton and Dorchester. A Storm Surge Warning...
