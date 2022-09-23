ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state Democratic Party regarding absentee ballot application mailers with incorrect information that were sent to 39 communities and affected 926 voters. “This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with...
ELECTIONS
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hartford Courant. September 21, 2022. Editorial: A state trooper’s humanity toward a veteran is a lesson to all. You really have to see the bodycam video. But if you don’t get that chance, take our word for it: the Connecticut State Police trooper did the right thing. During...
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia Women's Commission gets new executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women's Commission has a new executive director beginning Monday. Jill S. Upson replaces Julie Palas, who has served as interim director since 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The Women's Commission falls under the department. Upson will...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WacoTrib.com

California allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
DELAWARE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Reeves names new head of Mississippi Wildlife department

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has promoted the interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to the post permanently. Reeves announced on Friday that former state Sen. Lynn Posey, who also had served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, will continue...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WacoTrib.com

Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

An estimated $20M more available for rental assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
WacoTrib.com

Phoenix police call fentanyl bust 'largest' in its history

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. Authorities said Friday that more than 1 million fentanyl pills were discovered during a police search of a home and a car in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale. According to detectives, two...
PHOENIX, AZ
WacoTrib.com

9 sickened by substance at California plastics recycler

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a caustic substance at a California plastics recycling company. Seven workers had breathing problems or other symptoms while two firefighters who entered the building were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution but weren't sickened and they were later released, Riverside County fire officials said.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Spar#Republican#Democrat#State
WacoTrib.com

Phoenix police: Man throwing rocks at officers fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — A man was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks and other items at officers and patrol cars, authorities said Sunday. Police said the incident occurred in north Phoenix around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Two patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding...
PHOENIX, AZ
WacoTrib.com

Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
WacoTrib.com

Alabama boater found dead after going missing on Lay Lake

SHELBY, Ala. (AP) — The body of a missing boater was recovered Sunday from Lay Lake in central Alabama. Searchers found the body of David D. Etheridge, 51, of Hoover in the Spring Creek section of the lake, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities...
HOOVER, AL
WacoTrib.com

Delaware’s inland bays contribute to state's economy

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The fiery reflection of a sunset on the bay. The misty sea breeze that rushes past while boating through the inlet. The regal flight of a heron across the verdant marsh. For many, experiencing Delaware’s inland bays can be priceless. But that doesn’t...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices drop in NJ, dip slightly across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and dipped slightly across the nation as a whole amid the seasonal decrease in demand and the switch to less expensive winter-blend fuels. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy