JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a caustic substance at a California plastics recycling company. Seven workers had breathing problems or other symptoms while two firefighters who entered the building were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution but weren't sickened and they were later released, Riverside County fire officials said.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO