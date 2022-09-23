Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state Democratic Party regarding absentee ballot application mailers with incorrect information that were sent to 39 communities and affected 926 voters. “This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hartford Courant. September 21, 2022. Editorial: A state trooper’s humanity toward a veteran is a lesson to all. You really have to see the bodycam video. But if you don’t get that chance, take our word for it: the Connecticut State Police trooper did the right thing. During...
WacoTrib.com
GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia Women's Commission gets new executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women's Commission has a new executive director beginning Monday. Jill S. Upson replaces Julie Palas, who has served as interim director since 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The Women's Commission falls under the department. Upson will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
California allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have...
WacoTrib.com
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
WacoTrib.com
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
WacoTrib.com
Reeves names new head of Mississippi Wildlife department
HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has promoted the interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to the post permanently. Reeves announced on Friday that former state Sen. Lynn Posey, who also had served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, will continue...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
WacoTrib.com
An estimated $20M more available for rental assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters.
WacoTrib.com
Phoenix police call fentanyl bust 'largest' in its history
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. Authorities said Friday that more than 1 million fentanyl pills were discovered during a police search of a home and a car in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale. According to detectives, two...
WacoTrib.com
9 sickened by substance at California plastics recycler
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a caustic substance at a California plastics recycling company. Seven workers had breathing problems or other symptoms while two firefighters who entered the building were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution but weren't sickened and they were later released, Riverside County fire officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Phoenix police: Man throwing rocks at officers fatally shot
PHOENIX (AP) — A man was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks and other items at officers and patrol cars, authorities said Sunday. Police said the incident occurred in north Phoenix around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Two patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding...
WacoTrib.com
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.
WacoTrib.com
Alabama boater found dead after going missing on Lay Lake
SHELBY, Ala. (AP) — The body of a missing boater was recovered Sunday from Lay Lake in central Alabama. Searchers found the body of David D. Etheridge, 51, of Hoover in the Spring Creek section of the lake, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities...
WacoTrib.com
Delaware’s inland bays contribute to state's economy
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The fiery reflection of a sunset on the bay. The misty sea breeze that rushes past while boating through the inlet. The regal flight of a heron across the verdant marsh. For many, experiencing Delaware’s inland bays can be priceless. But that doesn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices drop in NJ, dip slightly across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and dipped slightly across the nation as a whole amid the seasonal decrease in demand and the switch to less expensive winter-blend fuels. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
Comments / 0