ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The most hated HotD character is revealed as another’s appeal is called into question

By Nahila Bonfiglio
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Game Of Thrones#House#Dragon#Hbo
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell

The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
The List

Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
TV SERIES
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5

Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy