Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Wins Boy’s Team Title at Harlan

(Harlan) On Saturday, the Glenwood Boy’s Cross Country Team claimed the team title with three runners in the top ten, and all five scoring runners finished in the top 20 at Harlan. The Rams scored 50-points, and Lewis Central, with two runners in the top ten, finished second with 97-points.
GLENWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

West Sioux runs past Western Christian with second half surge

HULL, Iowa — In a battle of Sioux County Class 1A foes, sixth-ranked West Sioux scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half in a 49-22 win over receiving votes Western Christian Friday night at Hesla Field in Hull. The two sides hit the half tied...
HAWARDEN, IA
mitchellnow.com

SD prep football scores for Friday, Sept. 24, 2022

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0. Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.
HIGH SCHOOL

