Glenwood Wins Boy’s Team Title at Harlan
(Harlan) On Saturday, the Glenwood Boy’s Cross Country Team claimed the team title with three runners in the top ten, and all five scoring runners finished in the top 20 at Harlan. The Rams scored 50-points, and Lewis Central, with two runners in the top ten, finished second with 97-points.
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan breaks long losing streak in defensive battle
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School football team celebrated a much long-awaited win on Friday. The Crusaders defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 at De Valois Stadium to get their first win in over a year and a half. "I'm just so happy for the kids, and it's...
Westhill girls soccer gains 3-1 win over Marcellus
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In a week where the Skaneateles girls soccer team planted itself at no. 2 in the first state Class B rankings of the fall, it had […]
West Sioux runs past Western Christian with second half surge
HULL, Iowa — In a battle of Sioux County Class 1A foes, sixth-ranked West Sioux scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half in a 49-22 win over receiving votes Western Christian Friday night at Hesla Field in Hull. The two sides hit the half tied...
SD prep football scores for Friday, Sept. 24, 2022
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0. Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.
5 interesting Iowa high school wrestling results from IAWrestle’s Night of Conflict
SIOUX CITY — The 2022-23 high school wrestling season is still more than a month out — we’re 36 days from the start of the girls season, 50 for the boys — but in-state fans were treated to small preseason appetizer on Saturday night. Long Lines...
