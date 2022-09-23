Read full article on original website
Louisiana State Police Giving Out Free Booster Seats This Saturday Sept. 24 In Lake Charles
Louisiana State Police Troop D is participating in the National Seat Check this Saturday, September 24th in Lake Charles and has partnered with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. This is your chance to have professionals check your child's car seat or...
Louisiana Leader Says It Is Time to Kill Income Tax
Louisiana state lawmakers have started talking about doing away with the state income tax as a way to be more competitive with other states. Thousands of residents have left the Bayou State over the past 10 years and leaders are looking for ways to stem the tide of the out migration.
Louisiana Candidates Seeking Your Vote On November 8
The November 8, midterm elections are right around the corner. Election Day is, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, when voters across the nation will cast ballots to select candidates to represent them in public office— from local to the national government. Presidential elections are held every four years. The upcoming...
New Report Has Us Wondering Why Louisiana Is So Unhappy
Hey WalletHub, Louisiana Wants to Know, Why Do You Hate Us?. When have we seen a report when Louisiana ranks high in something positive? From getting called the fattest state to the dumbest state, we just can't seem to get any positive story from WalletHub, silly us to think their latest report would have something nice to say about us right?
Ian Is Now A Hurricane And Here Is The Latest Track
Over the weekend all eyes have been on the tropics from the Southeast Texas Coast to Florida. In Southwest Louisiana, we definitely have been watching the weather to see what the area of disturbed weather down in the Caribbean was going to do. With the 7:00 am Central time updates,...
What Goes On Your LSU Gameday Charcuterie Board?
It's almost hard to believe we're already a month into the college football season. One of the best things about college football is getting together with friends to watch the game. (Well, for most folks anyway. Some of us actually prefer to watch the game at home... with sausage balls a friend made for us!)
Fall-Like Temperatures Set to Return to Louisiana as Potential Storm Enters Gulf
A strong cool front is forecasted to push further southward early next week and nighttime temperatures could be in the upper 50s for most parts of Acadiana. While a potential hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico next week, this strong cool front is projected to keep any storm well East of Louisiana.
