Louisiana State

Louisiana Candidates Seeking Your Vote On November 8

The November 8, midterm elections are right around the corner. Election Day is, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, when voters across the nation will cast ballots to select candidates to represent them in public office— from local to the national government. Presidential elections are held every four years. The upcoming...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Report Has Us Wondering Why Louisiana Is So Unhappy

Hey WalletHub, Louisiana Wants to Know, Why Do You Hate Us?. When have we seen a report when Louisiana ranks high in something positive? From getting called the fattest state to the dumbest state, we just can't seem to get any positive story from WalletHub, silly us to think their latest report would have something nice to say about us right?
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana State
What Goes On Your LSU Gameday Charcuterie Board?

It's almost hard to believe we're already a month into the college football season. One of the best things about college football is getting together with friends to watch the game. (Well, for most folks anyway. Some of us actually prefer to watch the game at home... with sausage balls a friend made for us!)
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

