Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Mercedes-AMG’s New C63 S E Performance Is a 671 HP Hot Rod Dressed as a Sedan
The march of progress can be a mixed bag for motoring enthusiasts. While new cars invariably improve on paper (more power! greater efficiency!), intangibles like stirring exhaust notes and steering feel are often lost on the road to progress. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is sure to become a hot button for diehards when it hits the market next year, mostly because its specifications seem impossibly lofty. For starters, this hot rod sedan delivers a stunning 671 hp and 752 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels in a novel way: via the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine...
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Porsche 911 GT3 Screams At 9,000 RPM During 198-MPH Autobahn Blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
2022 Detroit Auto Show: Ford and Buick dazzle with plans for the future
For the first time since 2019, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) took place, and it was very different from previous years. After three lengthy years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit finally opened its doors to the media, business professionals, and the general public this week.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
MotorAuthority
Brabus builds a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup packing 888 hp
Mercedes-Benz has yet to launch additional body styles for its second-generation G-Class but German tuning company Brabus has one in the form of its XLP. Once in a while Brabus likes to offer a special version of the XLP fitted with more of everything. The latest is the P 900 Rocket Edition, which is limited to just ten examples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LEAKED: New BMW M2 May Get M4 Competition Engine
The F87 BMW M2 CS is widely regarded as one of the finest Bimmers of modern times. With the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six generating 444 horsepower, it's not slow by any means, but its G87 replacement needs to be even better. Munich has previously said that the 2023 BMW M2 will "boast a similar performance level to the BMW M2 CS," so we've been expecting roughly 450 hp in base form. This would make sense, as the M2 needs to be relatively underpowered compared to the 473-hp base M4. However, a leaked dealer bulletin shared on the Bimmerpost forum shows that the M2 may arrive with the same engine as the 503-hp M4 Competition.
New Electric Luxury SUV With Crazy Doors Emerges From Italy
It's much easier to build an electric car from scratch than a gas-powered car because there are far fewer moving parts. That's why we keep seeing new EV startups emerge seemingly overnight. The latest of these companies is called Aehra, a new ultra-premium EV brand from Italy. Aehra has just teased the first images of its upcoming SUV, which does not have a name yet. Unlike the latest luxury SUV from Italy, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Aehra's will be all-electric.
Autoblog
Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges
Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
torquenews.com
Dodge's Fifth 'Last Call' Edition Will be King of Charger Daytonas
Dodge is making sure that its 5th 'Last Call' Edition will be an immediate collectible. The company only plans to produce 300 Charger King Daytonas. Dodge is calling its 5th ‘Last Call’ Special-Edition the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona. The name is throwing it way back to the West Coast drag-racing culture in the 1960s and 1970s. The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona upgrades the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody to an 807-horsepower beast. Only 300 of the 2023 Go Mango Charger King Daytonas will be built.
BBC
Car dealer Peter Vardy hits record sales as demand soars
Scottish car dealer Peter Vardy saw record sales last year as demand for vehicles outstripped supply. Turnover for the North Lanarkshire-based group reached £572m, while pre-tax profits climbed to £26.1m. Vardy said demand and prices for new and used cars "tipped sharply upwards" after vehicle manufacturing was hit...
Ford CEO Farley Faces New Humiliation
Ford is short on the supply of the blue oval badges that are put on its vehicles to show that they are Fords.
Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers
Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures.The RAC said the average price for using the chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by 18.75p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 63.29p per kWh.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – has made it nearly £10 more expensive to rapid charge a typical family-sized electric car to 80%.The figures show a driver exclusively using rapid or ultra-rapid public chargers pays around 18p per mile...
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM
Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
New Ford Super Duty Teaser Previews A Truck That’s Ready To Work
The next-generation Ford Super Duty pickup is just days away from its debut. However, the automaker isn’t finished with the teaser campaign. The latest preview, a short video posted to Ford Trucks’ social media pages, doesn’t reveal much – they never do. It’s similar to the first one, showing three brief glimpses of the truck inter-spliced with a construction montage.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0