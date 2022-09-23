The F87 BMW M2 CS is widely regarded as one of the finest Bimmers of modern times. With the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six generating 444 horsepower, it's not slow by any means, but its G87 replacement needs to be even better. Munich has previously said that the 2023 BMW M2 will "boast a similar performance level to the BMW M2 CS," so we've been expecting roughly 450 hp in base form. This would make sense, as the M2 needs to be relatively underpowered compared to the 473-hp base M4. However, a leaked dealer bulletin shared on the Bimmerpost forum shows that the M2 may arrive with the same engine as the 503-hp M4 Competition.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO