ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens County to host SC American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission meeting

The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on September 27 and 28 in Laurens County. The State Commission is composed of 15 members, including state officials and members appointed by the State Senate and the State House of Representatives. The Commission’s primary responsibilities include coordinating and assisting in the many state and local events leading to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council passes several proclamations

NEWBERRY – Several proclamations were passed last week by Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council as part of their September meeting. The first was recognizing September 15-October 15, 2022, as National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic culture in the nation, state and community. Local resident,...
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood city and county firefighters sign automatic aid agreement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County signed an agreement on Friday to provide aid in fire services. The agreement, scheduled to become active on Nov. 1, allows Greenwood County firefighters to instantly respond with a crew if there is a structure fire within city limits. City firefighters can also respond to county structure fire calls within the four adjacent fire districts to city limits.
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurens, SC
Laurens, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Hall#Pinball#Municipal Building#Laurens City Council
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for September 25

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Austin Clayton – Laurens. -Burglary. -Harassment, first degree. Michael Nelson –...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens cuts ribbon on new downtown splash pad

Laurens has officially opened their splash pad. The ribbon cutting on Wednesday celebrated the long awaited arrival of Laurens’ first splash pad. With the warmer weather, kids waited while Mayor Nathan Senn spoke about what all went into bringing the pad to Laurens, who helped make it happen and all the events that could be held out of season.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WYFF4.com

Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says

LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy