FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
golaurens.com
Laurens County to host SC American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission meeting
The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on September 27 and 28 in Laurens County. The State Commission is composed of 15 members, including state officials and members appointed by the State Senate and the State House of Representatives. The Commission’s primary responsibilities include coordinating and assisting in the many state and local events leading to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.
Newberry City Council passes several proclamations
NEWBERRY – Several proclamations were passed last week by Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council as part of their September meeting. The first was recognizing September 15-October 15, 2022, as National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic culture in the nation, state and community. Local resident,...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood city and county firefighters sign automatic aid agreement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County signed an agreement on Friday to provide aid in fire services. The agreement, scheduled to become active on Nov. 1, allows Greenwood County firefighters to instantly respond with a crew if there is a structure fire within city limits. City firefighters can also respond to county structure fire calls within the four adjacent fire districts to city limits.
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville begins redistricting process. District 4 will lose more than 5,000 people
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You often hear about how much Greenville has grown and that population growth is reflected in the 2020 Census data. Because of that, now it’s time to redraw city district lines. The city of Greenville’s population has grown by 21%, that’s more than 12,000...
wpde.com
Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces new deputy puppy-in-training
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Greenville County Sheriff's Office has announced it will soon have a new officer in training!. He has big, floppy ears with lots of wrinkles and a nose that smells better than any human -- or dog. Meet deputy puppy "Adroit-Lee," who was eight weeks old...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for September 25
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Austin Clayton – Laurens. -Burglary. -Harassment, first degree. Michael Nelson –...
golaurens.com
Laurens cuts ribbon on new downtown splash pad
Laurens has officially opened their splash pad. The ribbon cutting on Wednesday celebrated the long awaited arrival of Laurens’ first splash pad. With the warmer weather, kids waited while Mayor Nathan Senn spoke about what all went into bringing the pad to Laurens, who helped make it happen and all the events that could be held out of season.
FOX Carolina
Arrest made following shots fire in restaurant parking lot, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is facing numerous charges after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside on Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s office, Jonlee Chad Ricks was taken into custody Monday morning. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
Hackers steal Upstate fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Westminster man arrested on property crime charges
A Westminster man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday on multiple property crime charges.
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
cn2.com
York County Deputies Exposed to Suspected Fentanyl While on Traffic Stop
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are expected to be okay on this Friday after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl while just doing their job. Officials say the two were conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search on Thursday when they were exposed. They...
Student arrested after prank-intended threat puts Laurens Co. school on hold
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Thursday after a threat intended to be a prank placed a Laurens County high school on hold. Officials implemented a schoolwide hold around 11:30 a.m. at Laurens District 55 High School due to comments circulating around campus. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and district officials responded […]
WYFF4.com
Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says
LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
