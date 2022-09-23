In less than 2 months, Connecticut voters can bring about the change we so desperately need. Connecticut families are struggling. Democrats have no plan to make Connecticut affordable, so they seek to blame Republicans for the anxiety that we are feeling. The reality is that Ned Lamont and Democrats have caused families tremendous aggravation and despair by rising prices at the grocery store, gas pump, and school supply aisles. Horrible fiscal policies by Democrats like Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and Richard Blumenthal have driven Connecticut into a recession. Crime skyrockets, an open southern border exacerbates the opioid crisis, and the aftermath of a botched Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, cause voters to wonder what exactly Democrats have to offer other than costly failures and no hope for tomorrow.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO