fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton

DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
DALTON, MA
WUPE

The Berkshires is Home to the Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

While the beaches in Massachusetts might not be as famous as the ones in Florida, they are definitely worth exploring, especially if you want to travel on a budget. If you are looking for new beautiful places where you go with your loved ones, here are three beautiful beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
WUPE

Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts

Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
ctexaminer.com

Ned Lamont and CT Democrats have failed Connecticut

In less than 2 months, Connecticut voters can bring about the change we so desperately need. Connecticut families are struggling. Democrats have no plan to make Connecticut affordable, so they seek to blame Republicans for the anxiety that we are feeling. The reality is that Ned Lamont and Democrats have caused families tremendous aggravation and despair by rising prices at the grocery store, gas pump, and school supply aisles. Horrible fiscal policies by Democrats like Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and Richard Blumenthal have driven Connecticut into a recession. Crime skyrockets, an open southern border exacerbates the opioid crisis, and the aftermath of a botched Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, cause voters to wonder what exactly Democrats have to offer other than costly failures and no hope for tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Tracking Hurricane Fiona: When and How It Will Impact Mass.

The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

