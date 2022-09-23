Read full article on original website
WTOP
Ahead of Hurricane Ian, DC-area Red Cross sends disaster workers to Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday morning as the storm approaches the coast of Florida. Members of the D.C.-area Red Cross are headed to the region to assist during the anticipated severe weather and its aftermath. On Sunday, the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region...
WTOP
How a mother, daughter from Puerto Rico ended up teaching in Fairfax Co. Spanish immersion program
When a friend told Lesliean Luna that Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia was recruiting native Spanish speakers in San Juan, she didn’t hesitate. The circumstances for teachers in Puerto Rico are challenging, Luna said. In addition to working in the classroom, she worked as a babysitter and even as a clown at times, appearing at several birthday parties over a weekend to be able to financially support her two daughters.
WTOP
DC police investigating fatal Northeast shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead. Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of 15th Street. Police found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.
WTOP
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
WTOP
Strong thunderstorms possible in DC region on Sunday afternoon
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon....
WTOP
Shirden scores with 46 seconds left, Monmouth tops Villanova
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Shirden rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 16-yard score with 46 seconds left, and Monmouth beat Villanova 49-42 on Saturday. Villanova had tied it a 42-all with 2:42 left, and the Wildcats’ defense appeared to let Shirden score on a first-and-10...
