ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Halsey wonders if they ‘chose the wrong life,’ calling it ‘suffocating’

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Halsey revealed they sometimes wonder if they “chose the wrong life” after confessing they feel a “deep sadness.”

“I find that often there is a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness,” the singer — who uses she/they pronouns — wrote on their Instagram Story on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcI8V_0i6nALto00
Halsey says they often wonder if they “chose the wrong life.”

“I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself,” they added atop a photo of burning candles. “And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self loathing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHXRJ_0i6nALto00
The singer penned an emotional message on Instagram.

They continued, “I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade.”

The “Closer” singer went on to say they feel as if they’re “wandering lawlessly,” but hope to find meaning in their life through music soon.

“If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle,” they concluded the message, adding, “with love 🤍.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKKcQ_0i6nALto00
The "Closer" singer has bipolar disorder. WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ANEr_0i6nALto00
The "Closer" singer has bipolar disorder. FilmMagic

Halsey has been always been open about their battle with bipolar disorder after they attempted suicide and were admitted to a psychiatric hospital at 17.

“I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it. But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now,” the singer told Rolling Stone back in 2019 about their ongoing struggles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XW5yU_0i6nALto00
Halsey opened up about doubting their career path.

“It’s been my choice. I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.”

Not only has the “Without Me” songstress been dealing with their mental health over the past couple of years, but they’ve also been diagnosed with a plethora of other health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2dj2_0i6nALto00
The singer was diagnosed with numerous ailments earlier this year.

Back in May, Halsey revealed they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) following a series of hospitalizations.

“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis,” Halsey reassured fans on Instagram, adding that they “don’t want anybody to be worrying.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Grimes is debating a face tattoo: ‘Feels like it’s time’

Grimes is no stranger to white ink tattoos — and she’s now considering getting one on her face. The singer, 34, asked her Instagram followers for their opinion of the possible addition on Friday while sharing a colorful selfie. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, captioned the social media upload. “Any thoughts?” she asked. “It feels like it’s time.” Although the musician did not clarify when she snapped the selfie, it came nearly one week after she shared a photo of her bandaged face and sparked rumors that...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
Us Weekly

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns’ Family Album With Kids: Photos

An unlikely meeting turns to true love! Supermodel Christy Turlington and actor Ed Burns married in 2003 after three years of dating. However, only the Saving Private Ryan star actually remembers their very first meeting. “I was a production assistant at a television show, and we interviewed Christy back when I was just a lowly […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tori Spelling shares rare photo with mom Candy and brother Randy

Tori Spelling shared a rare pic of her and her mother, Candy Spelling, posing together via Instagram on Wednesday, declaring in her caption, “Life is short.” The snap was posted in honor of Candy, who turned 77 on Sept. 20. “Loved celebrating this goddess tonight,” Tori’s caption continued. “Hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling.” The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, also shared a photo of the two of them with her younger brother, 43-year-old Randy Spelling, on Tuesday. “This was a special moment in time. I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich are dating but not exclusive: report

Johnny Depp isn’t exclusive with his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich, per TMZ. Rich and a rep for Depp did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. It came out this week that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been romantically involved with Rich, one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘RHOBH’ psychic Allison DuBois claims Kyle Richards trolled her via DMs

Your DMs will never emotionally fulfill you. Know that. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 1 psychic who said Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umanksy, would “never emotionally fulfill” her claims the reality star slid into her Instagram direct messages over a decade later to troll her. During the 2010 “Dinner Party From Hell” episode, red-headed medium Allison Dubois famously puffed on an e-cigarette and sipped on a massive martini as she nonchalantly informed a visibly annoyed Richards that her marriage was doomed. Then in 2020, Dubois released a book titled, “Love Can’t Tell Time: Why Love Never Dies,” which is when...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gloria Allred no longer representing Armie Hammer accuser ‘Effie’

Gloria Allred is no longer representing the woman who claimed Armie Hammer “violently raped” her. While one source tells us “Effie,” the woman behind Instagram account “House of Effie,” fired Allred after she became upset over her participation in the “House of Hammer” docuseries, Allred denies she was fired. “I no longer represent her,” Allred told Page Six via email. “It is completely false that I was fired.” It’s unclear if Effie has new representation. Effie didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Effie blasted Discovery+’s three-part project shortly after its release, claiming it “exploited” her trauma. “The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Pharoah Sanders Never Stopped Seeking Perfection

Regardless of genre, musical traditions, or history, the appeal of the ecstatic is undeniable for countless musicians. Pharoah Sanders, who died on Saturday in Los Angeles at the age of 81, knew that better than most. There are countless reasons to hail Sanders as a musical giant — besides his own stunning work as a bandleader, he also worked with the likes of John Coltrane, Sun Ra, Alice Coltrane and Sonny Sharrock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy