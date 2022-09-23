Kat Hasty has done it again. If you aren’t too familiar with Hasty yet, it’s time to get going. The up-and-coming country artist is arguably one of the most compelling up and coming vocalists and songwriters in the Texas country music scene right now, and she’s well on her way to becoming a household name across the United States. Her gorgeous, yet also haunting vocals will have you picturing the lyrics in your head like a movie, and that’s truly […] The post Kat Hasty Releases New Single “Burn It Down,” A Follow Up To Her Hit, “Where The Wildflowers Lay” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

