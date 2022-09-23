ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
The Hill

Sinema: 60-vote Senate threshold should be restored

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Monday said in remarks that the Senate should reinstate the 60-vote threshold for all judicial and executive branch nominees, a move that would roll back actions the upper chamber has taken over the past decade in order to ease confirmations. Sinema made the comments during a Q&A session following a…
