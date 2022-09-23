ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as 'terrible mess'

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a "terrible mess," saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year's Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard's Bakery

If you love Leonard's Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you're in for some bad news. Leonard's just announced that "The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands' population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN's parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

The Beautiful Gardens Of Honolulu Airport

During my layover in Honolulu, I walked over to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Cultural Gardens…a beautiful centerpiece of one of my favorite airports in the world. Honolulu Airport Gardens, A Zone Of Tranquility. Most airports, particularly in the USA, are so sterile. On the whole, the experience...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

UHERO forecasts recession, effects dependent on tourism

The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Office predicts a mild recession in 2023. How that'll impact Hawaiʻi hinges on the state's tourism numbers. The state's economic future has worsened over the last year as a result of persistent inflation and interest rate hikes, according to UHERO's third-quarter report released Thursday.
HONOLULU, HI
liveandletsfly.com

Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)

The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns

The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. 'Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year's theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O'ahu

Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai'i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we're rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O'ahu.
HONOLULU, HI

