91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After death of a young woman, Hawaii residents highlight human rights concerns in Iran
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Hawaii residents gather to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran. On Sunday, dozens of people lined up outside of the State Capitol to show their support for the people of Iran. Protests have been spreading across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
Thousands gathered for Honolulu Century Ride
The Hawaii Bicycling League hosted the 39th annual Honolulu Century Ride on Sunday, Sept. 25 which led thousands of bicyclists to gather at daybreak.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
The Beautiful Gardens Of Honolulu Airport
During my layover in Honolulu, I walked over to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Cultural Gardens…a beautiful centerpiece of one of my favorite airports in the world. Honolulu Airport Gardens, A Zone Of Tranquility. Most airports, particularly in the USA, are so sterile. On the whole, the experience...
Waianae townhome residents say the state is forcing them out
Sticker shock for some residents of a Waianae townhome complex. The state has drastically increased the rent for the property and they said it's going to force them out.
hawaiipublicradio.org
UHERO forecasts recession, effects dependent on tourism
The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Office predicts a mild recession in 2023. How that’ll impact Hawaiʻi hinges on the state’s tourism numbers. The state's economic future has worsened over the last year as a result of persistent inflation and interest rate hikes, according to UHERO's third-quarter report released Thursday.
liveandletsfly.com
Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)
The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns
The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June 2018, Tesla’s SolarCity installed roof panels and wall chargers on Ben Kulia’s multi-unit home in Manoa. The project was supposed to save him money ― while saving the environment. But all it’s done is give him grief. To this day, the system...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A tiny island in the Pacific is born ... but it probably won’t be around for long
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a tiny new island in the Pacific, but don’t plan your visit just yet. Scientists say it’s not expected to be around for very long. The island is the product of an eruption of the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands.
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
Ala Moana Center hosts job fair
The Ala Moana Center hosted a job fair today where there were many different options for applicants.
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
honolulumagazine.com
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
