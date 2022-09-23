Read full article on original website
GoFundMe page created to help WWJ news anchor’s children following domestic attack
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A GoFundMe page was organized for the children of Jim Matthews, who was killed on Friday in his Chesterfield Township home, according to WWJ 950. On Sept. 23, police found Matthews, whose legal name is Jim Nicolai, murdered in his condo in Chesterfield Township. Police...
Attorney announces new evidence in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
On Thursday morning, attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to announce what he says is new evidence in the Oxford High School shooting lawsuit.
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
Florida AG activates Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Ian approaches
(PALM BEACH, Floirda)– Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline Friday after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. While 24 Florida counties were covered under the state of emergency, the hotline includes all of Florida. The price gouging...
Michigan State Police hand off Lee Chatfield probe to Attorney General
State Police have turned over its criminal probe of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. The probe stems from allegations that Chatfield sexual assaulted his sister-in-law beginning when she was teen student where he taught. Ethics reforms on political spending linked to the Chatfield...
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
The government wants to make changes to your car: Is installing alcohol detection devices in every vehicle the answer to preventing drunken driving deaths?
Drinking and driving incidents are back on the rise in Michigan and across the country. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores a solution proposed by Congress: modifying your car to detect drinking and driving.
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
