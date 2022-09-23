ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...
MICHIGAN STATE
850wftl.com

Florida AG activates Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Ian approaches

(PALM BEACH, Floirda)– Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline Friday after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. While 24 Florida counties were covered under the state of emergency, the hotline includes all of Florida. The price gouging...
FLORIDA STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan State Police hand off Lee Chatfield probe to Attorney General

State Police have turned over its criminal probe of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. The probe stems from allegations that Chatfield sexual assaulted his sister-in-law beginning when she was teen student where he taught. Ethics reforms on political spending linked to the Chatfield...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
MICHIGAN STATE

