Read full article on original website
Related
Elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan shot after 'heated conversation,' pro-life group says
An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot in the shoulder while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to the Right to Life of Michigan. The "victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the...
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
GoFundMe page created to help WWJ news anchor’s children following domestic attack
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A GoFundMe page was organized for the children of Jim Matthews, who was killed on Friday in his Chesterfield Township home, according to WWJ 950. On Sept. 23, police found Matthews, whose legal name is Jim Nicolai, murdered in his condo in Chesterfield Township. Police...
Attorney announces new evidence in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
On Thursday morning, attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to announce what he says is new evidence in the Oxford High School shooting lawsuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Grandma shares GoFundMe created for kids after Chesterfield attack
"They have nothing right now, absolutely nothing," said Sonya Healy, grandmother of the children traumatized in Fridays Chesterfield attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
The government wants to make changes to your car: Is installing alcohol detection devices in every vehicle the answer to preventing drunken driving deaths?
Drinking and driving incidents are back on the rise in Michigan and across the country. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores a solution proposed by Congress: modifying your car to detect drinking and driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
1051thebounce.com
These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
Comments / 1