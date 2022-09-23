ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Teachers#Lawsuits#High School#Violent Crime#Oxford#Oakland County Circuit#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report

Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy