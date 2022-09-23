Read full article on original website
Related
Could Tesla's Latest Recall Mark Its Biggest To Date?
Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch, as per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) correspondence. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla promised to perform an over-the-air software...
insideevs.com
US: Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter Is Finally Available
The long awaited charging adapter - CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla proprietary standard - finally has appeared in Tesla's online shop. It was initially launched in South Korea in October 2021 and now can simply be ordered in the US for $250. Tesla promises that shipping will begin within two weeks of order placement.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Bring 'Ecological Paradise' To Gigafactory Texas
Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas is a massive factory purpose-built to pump out as many electric vehicles (and related products) in the most efficient way possible. The factory opened earlier this year, but construction will continue for quite some time as the massive footprint allows the company to grow its manufacturing effort over the next several years.
The Verge
Tesla is being sued over Autopilot and Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving predictions
A lawsuit filed in San Francisco by a Tesla owner claims the automaker and its CEO / Technoking Elon Musk are “deceptively and misleadingly” marketing the Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” advanced driver assistance features that are available as paid software add-ons (via Automotive News). The filing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Elon Musk calls on NHTSA to update terminology following 1M unit Tesla ‘recall’
Elon Musk called the NHTSA’s terminology of over-the-air software updates being used as recalls “outdated and inaccurate,” after the agency issued a recall on over one million Tesla EVs due to a window system malfunction. This morning, the NHTSA issued a Safety Recall Report for 1,096,762 Tesla...
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Electric Trees Could Be The Tech Tesla Is Looking For
The future of EVs in America is intrinsically tied to the nation's ability to meet the growing demand for charging networks. President Biden has already made big promises, and major manufacturers are spending billions on expanding charging networks across the country, but Tesla got their first with its Supercharger network which charges vehicles such as the Model 3 at impressive rates. To keep customers happy, the company has been dabbling with portable superchargers and also promises vastly improved range from its new batteries, and SolarBotanic's new solar chargers could be the next piece in Tesla's EV puzzle.
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item...
BBC
Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
teslarati.com
Why are there so many conflicting reports on Tesla’s Giga Berlin battery plans?
Tesla is putting Giga Berlin’s battery plans on hold. Tesla is moving forward with Giga Berlin’s battery plans. The conflicting headlines continue and according to the most recent report by Auto News, Tesla is shifting its resources away from Berlin to Texas in order to receive benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act. The report noted that Tesla paused its plans for a 50 gigawatt-hour battery factory next to the car assembly plant in Grünheide.
Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot
When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
electrek.co
Tesla’s (TSLA) sudden drop in wait times doesn’t mean demand for EVs is dropping
Tesla (TSLA) has had a sudden drop in wait times for deliveries on new orders on some of its electric vehicle models, and some are reading into it as demand falling off, but there’s more to it. In recent weeks, industry watchers have noted that Tesla’s delivery wait times...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla's Order Backlog Is Declining
A new analysis of Tesla's order backlog and wait times reveals that we might already be past the peak. According to Troy Teslike, Tesla's estimated order backlog as of August 31 was roughly 414,000 cars, which equals about 102 days of production. The numbers are based on carefully tracked Tesla-related stats (production volume, average wait times).
Engadget
Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory made its 10,000th Model Y SUV
Tesla has crossed another significant manufacturing milestone. As caught by , the automaker shared on Saturday that its Texas Gigafactory recently produced its ten thousandth . The achievement could be good news for those hoping to buy a Cybertruck next year. Tesla plans to build the pickup truck primarily in Texas. The automaker initially expected to begin volume production in 2021 but then delayed the Cybertruck to and then .
motor1.com
This Tesla SpaceX electric hypercar is built around two huge rockets
With no clear indication when the Tesla Roadster will make its market debut, designers have taken it upon themselves to push the Roadster’s formula further. And of course the Roadster’s rocket boosters were going to be key to their creations, although we didn’t expect to see designs where the rockets would be the focal point of the vehicle.
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
teslarati.com
General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production
General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
Comments / 0