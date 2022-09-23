ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Benzinga

Could Tesla's Latest Recall Mark Its Biggest To Date?

Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch, as per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) correspondence. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla promised to perform an over-the-air software...
insideevs.com

US: Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter Is Finally Available

The long awaited charging adapter - CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla proprietary standard - finally has appeared in Tesla's online shop. It was initially launched in South Korea in October 2021 and now can simply be ordered in the US for $250. Tesla promises that shipping will begin within two weeks of order placement.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Bring 'Ecological Paradise' To Gigafactory Texas

Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas is a massive factory purpose-built to pump out as many electric vehicles (and related products) in the most efficient way possible. The factory opened earlier this year, but construction will continue for quite some time as the massive footprint allows the company to grow its manufacturing effort over the next several years.
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CarBuzz.com

Electric Trees Could Be The Tech Tesla Is Looking For

The future of EVs in America is intrinsically tied to the nation's ability to meet the growing demand for charging networks. President Biden has already made big promises, and major manufacturers are spending billions on expanding charging networks across the country, but Tesla got their first with its Supercharger network which charges vehicles such as the Model 3 at impressive rates. To keep customers happy, the company has been dabbling with portable superchargers and also promises vastly improved range from its new batteries, and SolarBotanic's new solar chargers could be the next piece in Tesla's EV puzzle.
torquenews.com

Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging

Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
TheStreet

Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item...
BBC

Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
teslarati.com

Why are there so many conflicting reports on Tesla’s Giga Berlin battery plans?

Tesla is putting Giga Berlin’s battery plans on hold. Tesla is moving forward with Giga Berlin’s battery plans. The conflicting headlines continue and according to the most recent report by Auto News, Tesla is shifting its resources away from Berlin to Texas in order to receive benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act. The report noted that Tesla paused its plans for a 50 gigawatt-hour battery factory next to the car assembly plant in Grünheide.
The Independent

Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot

When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
insideevs.com

Report: Tesla's Order Backlog Is Declining

A new analysis of Tesla's order backlog and wait times reveals that we might already be past the peak. According to Troy Teslike, Tesla's estimated order backlog as of August 31 was roughly 414,000 cars, which equals about 102 days of production. The numbers are based on carefully tracked Tesla-related stats (production volume, average wait times).
Engadget

Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory made its 10,000th Model Y SUV

Tesla has crossed another significant manufacturing milestone. As caught by , the automaker shared on Saturday that its Texas Gigafactory recently produced its ten thousandth . The achievement could be good news for those hoping to buy a Cybertruck next year. Tesla plans to build the pickup truck primarily in Texas. The automaker initially expected to begin volume production in 2021 but then delayed the Cybertruck to and then .
motor1.com

This Tesla SpaceX electric hypercar is built around two huge rockets

With no clear indication when the Tesla Roadster will make its market debut, designers have taken it upon themselves to push the Roadster’s formula further. And of course the Roadster’s rocket boosters were going to be key to their creations, although we didn’t expect to see designs where the rockets would be the focal point of the vehicle.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance

In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
teslarati.com

General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production

General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
