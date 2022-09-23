The Burlingame Bearcats picked up a hard-fought 26-24 win over the Chase County Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. The first half would see four lead changes with Chase County finding the endzone less than 60-seconds into the ballgame thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Mitch Budke. The Bulldogs added two more scores, both by Budke on the ground, including a seven-yard touchdown run with one second remaining in the second quarter.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO