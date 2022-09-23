Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis finishes fifth in home tournament
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place in its home tournament on Saturday. The Spartans were led by Kali Keough at No. 1 singles, who finished fifth in singles play with a 3-1 record. She says she wasn’t expecting to place as high in this tournament.
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams 11th and 20th at Rim Rock Classic
The Emporia High cross country teams got a taste of the state course Saturday in the Rim Rock Classic. The Spartans competed in the Crimson division. The EHS girls finished in 11th place as a team. The Spartans were led by Micah Sheffy-Harris’ 32nd-place finish with a time of 20:57.10. Allison Curtis was the second Spartan to finish, taking 67th with a time of 21:47.50.
KVOE
Burlingame “stays the course” to defeat Chase County 26-24 on Area Game of the Week
The Burlingame Bearcats picked up a hard-fought 26-24 win over the Chase County Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. The first half would see four lead changes with Chase County finding the endzone less than 60-seconds into the ballgame thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Mitch Budke. The Bulldogs added two more scores, both by Budke on the ground, including a seven-yard touchdown run with one second remaining in the second quarter.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Newman in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman 3 sets to 1 Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-23. Newman would win the next 3 sets 25-23, 25-12, and 25-18 to win the match. Leah Mach led the offense with 13 kills and the defense with 22...
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country runners win on new home course
Emporia State cross country runners finished in 1st place in the first race on a new course Friday. The new course is set up around the Trusler Sports Complex. The women finished in 1st place. They were led by Tayler Williams. Emporia State had 4 other runners finish in the...
KVOE
Emporia State football to host #14 Pittsburg State
Emporia State hosts 14th-ranked Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon. The Hornets take a 2-1 record into the game. Pitt State is 3-0. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins sees several keys to winning this game. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they will need to play a sound game. Receiver Jaylon Varner says they...
KVOE
KSHSAA releases new classifications for 2022-23 academic year
The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its new classifications Friday morning. Emporia High remains in Class 5A with an enrollment of 1,279. EHS is the third largest school in Class 5A behind Hutchinson, which dropped down from 6A to 5A, and Maize. No area schools changed classifications. Council...
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 09-23-22
Area Game of the Week: Burlingame 26 Chase County 24. Newsmaker: Andy Massoth, Amy McClelland and Jason McClelland discuss re-envisioning efforts in Madison. Nuestra Musica host Vic Rodriguez previews Hispanic Heritage Month activities as Las Casitas Park on Saturday. What’s In Outdoors with Phil Taunton. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner.
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Oklahoma 41-34
Kansas State held on for a 41-34 win over number 6 ranked Oklahoma Saturday night. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed. Quarterback Adrian Martinez scored 4 rushing touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass. Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said they wanted to get Martinez...
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
KVOE
Carbondale home explosion victim remains in critical condition as investigation continues
A Carbondale man remains in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital after a house explosion over the weekend. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says 62-year-old Timothy Howey was hurt when his home blew up around 7 pm Saturday. The reported explosion happened at 11600 Indian Hills Road near Carbondale. Howey was taken to University of Kansas Medical Center afterward.
KVOE
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
KVOE
Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases
Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing set for Monday in Lyon County aggravated burglary case
One man faces charges of aggravated burglary after an alleged incident in Lyon County last month. Bryan Antonio Landaverde was charged after allegedly breaking into a house with at least one person inside and stealing several items Aug. 7 in Emporia. Landaverde is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary,...
KVOE
McCartney concert moving to Emporia State’s Albert Taylor Hall
Jesse McCartney’s still playing at Emporia State University on Friday, but the concert now is inside instead of outside. Due to weather, McCartney will play at Albert Taylor Hall instead of Kellogg Circle. McCartney is best known for his singles “Beautiful Soul” and “Right Where You Want Me,” but...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University plans more ‘reinvestment’ information to campus Sept. 30, additional information for community to follow
More information about Emporia State’s path forward may be provided by the end of next week. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says department chairs will convey program information with their respective departments and advisors will talk with students in affected programs by Sept. 30. Announcements to the public will follow afterward.
KVOE
Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter announce major change during third annual Spayghetti and No Balls fundraiser
Spaying, neutering, and general medical care for your pets is important. The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, or FEAS, conveyed this message through their third annual Spay-ghetti and No-Balls fundraiser at the Lyon County fairgrounds on Sunday. The event was previously hosted as a sit-in dinner, but transitioned into...
KVOE
Hope in the Park begins big day for Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention
“To start a conversation,” Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention held its Hope at the Park event Saturday in an effort to encourage the community to talk about mental health and the importance of seeking help and support. This year, Beacon for Hope partnered with other organizations in Emporia to...
KVOE
Walk to Defeat ALS returns to community calendar
Saturday will have the annual Walk to Defeat ALS taking place in Emporia. Spokesperson Kelly Bosak of the ALS Association’s Mid-America Chapter says it’s a time to celebrate and remember. It’s also a time to look forward because the event helps to fund medical items and ongoing research....
KVOE
Osage City man arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
Typically, possession with intent to distribute cases revolve around drugs. An Osage City case actually centers on paraphernalia. Osage City Police Chief Fred Nech says an officer did a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Seventh around 8:30 pm Friday. The stop resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jacky Wolf, Jr, of Osage City.
