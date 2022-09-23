Read full article on original website
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair...
Police searching for 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s northeast side Friday. Police said Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school in the area of Inspire Drive and Agler Road. She was last seen walking east on Agler Road.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
12-year-old Columbus girl found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s northeast side Friday has returned home. Police said Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school in the area of Inspire Drive and Agler Road. She was last seen walking east on Agler Road. Neriah has...
Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent
On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
15-year-old shot during robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen...
2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park
A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near east Columbus motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night. Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.
Woman killed, 2 injured in shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and two other people were hurt after a shooting at an east Columbus bar early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m.
Sheriff: 5 inmates, 2 corrections officers taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure in Licking County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five inmates and two corrections officers were taken to a hospital after a possible fentanyl exposure in the Licking County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. Around noon, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said several inmates and officers were exposed to what is believed to be...
Man dead, one detained after South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a person of interest is detained after a shooting in South Linden early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was […]
Man dead, three others injured in shooting outside motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and three others were injured after an east Columbus shooting outside a motorcycle club Saturday evening, according to police. Columbus police say officers went to East 5th Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. where they found Trevor Seymour, 52, with a gunshot wound. Seymour was […]
Family of bartender killed in Short North seeks justice for his death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Glenay Coleman and Amanda Kusek can vividly remember the moment they got the call that their brother, Gregory Coleman Jr., was in the hospital fighting for his life. Gregory Coleman, 37, was pronounced dead nearly two weeks after being attacked by two men on Sept. 5...
After fatal weekend shootings, Columbus family calls for an end to violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Columbus, with several others shot and recovering Sunday. The victims range in age from their late teens to early 50s. All three shootings remain under investigation. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Columbus police said Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot and […]
Man shot in face, expected to survive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning. Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. […]
3 dead, multiple people injured in several overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and multiple people were injured in several shootings that happened overnight and late Saturday night in Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to police, two...
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
MISSING – 7-Year-Old Female in Ashville
Circleville – A 7-year-old female is missing from the 200 block of Jefferson Ave around 7 pm. According to early reports sandy brown hair ponytail, blue jeans black, and red shirt with tags on the front with sparkles. Ashville police have called in Ashville Fire and South Bloomfield Bloodhound...
