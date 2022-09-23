Browns Anthony Walker Jr. Leaves Game with Serious Leg Injury

The Cleveland Browns have lost linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. for the rest of the game and potentially much longer. He had to be carted out of the game.

Cleveland Browns Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a leg injury that required an air cast in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On a play where Walker was initially hit in the face and went down, he suffered what may have been a broken bone in his leg.

Team medical personnel came out immediately to evaluate him and the cart soon followed. Players took a knee around Walker and wished him the best as he was to preparing to be driven off the field.

The Browns already saw Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah come up gingerly with what might have been a groin issue that saw him spend time in the medical tent. With Walker out, Jacob Phillips will get the bulk of the reps and should Koramoah be out, they will be looking at options like Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk.

Coming off a short week, the Browns look physically beat up and the Steelers offense has taken advantage. They have been able to find running lanes and have averaged over five yards per carry throughout this game.

At the time of the injury, the Browns were down 14-13 with the difference being the team that could convert extra points.

The Browns have been fortunate their offense has been effective, which has kept the Browns in the game. But the defense which has performed poorly through two games, they will be without Walker for the rest of this game and perhaps most of if not all of the 2022 season.

Walker had played at a high level in the first two games of the season and is a leader both on the field and a value in the locker room. It will be not be easy to replace either role Walker plays.