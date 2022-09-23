Read full article on original website
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Amazing Oktoberfest Event in Rochester Back for 2nd Year
If you are looking for some fun on Saturday, October 1st, a few Rochester, Minnesota businesses are opening up their parking lots and businesses for a huge Oktoberfest event...and everyone is invited!. 2nd Annual Oktoberfest is Happening in NE Rochester, Minnesota. I know you've heard of Oktoberfest. I mean, we...
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America's Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
Another Popular TV Reporter Has Said Goodbye to Rochester
Another Popular Television Reporter In Rochester, Minnesota Has Said Goodbye. The sad announcement showed up on Facebook Tuesday, September 20th that a popular reporter at KTTC TV was leaving Rochester, Minnesota. Join us in wishing our Beret Leone KTTC TV farewell as today is her last day at KTTC. Beret...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Get Ready For Another Busy Construction Season in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As the transformation of downtown Rochester continues, the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors met today to review a list of projects planned for next year. The largest expenditure on the 2023 DMC capital plan totals more than $17.7 million for the Bus Rapid...
For a Limited Time Visit Dinosaurs at the Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is hosting another fun event that your kids will love. But it's only going to be open for a limited time this fall so if you're interested, plan your visit now! With the Minnesota Zoo being just over an hour from Rochester, MN it's an easy trip.
Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert
(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Eyota concert could cause traffic trouble on Saturday
EYOTA, Minn. – A big concert this weekend in southeastern Minnesota could pose challenges for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says delays and backups on sections of Highway 42, Highway 14, and Interstate 90 near Eyota are possible Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.
