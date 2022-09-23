ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

106.9 KROC

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
106.9 KROC

Amazing Oktoberfest Event in Rochester Back for 2nd Year

If you are looking for some fun on Saturday, October 1st, a few Rochester, Minnesota businesses are opening up their parking lots and businesses for a huge Oktoberfest event...and everyone is invited!. 2nd Annual Oktoberfest is Happening in NE Rochester, Minnesota. I know you've heard of Oktoberfest. I mean, we...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?

The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
106.9 KROC

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America's Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
MINNESOTA STATE
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls

Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
106.9 KROC

Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester

A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Get Ready For Another Busy Construction Season in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As the transformation of downtown Rochester continues, the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors met today to review a list of projects planned for next year. The largest expenditure on the 2023 DMC capital plan totals more than $17.7 million for the Bus Rapid...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert

(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
EYOTA, MN
Y-105FM

Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Eyota concert could cause traffic trouble on Saturday

EYOTA, Minn. – A big concert this weekend in southeastern Minnesota could pose challenges for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says delays and backups on sections of Highway 42, Highway 14, and Interstate 90 near Eyota are possible Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.
EYOTA, MN
