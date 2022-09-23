10am I was feeling lazy. I’d only been home three days from tour and already had to leave in two days’ time. It hit me that I needed to do things like go to the DPS office and get a teeth cleaning, and today was the only opportunity. Ofra Haza has this anthemic, rejoiceful way about her that pumps me up and feels like I’m staring into my own biopic, ready to take on the world. I started to listen to her record Bo Nedaber, but then shamelessly just listened to the first track, Tfila, on repeat, which kept me upbeat and ready to plow through the small, necessary tasks of my life. On the way back home, I listened to another one of my favourite tracks by her, Al Ahavot Shelanu from her 1980 record of the same name.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO