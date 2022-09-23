Read full article on original website
In This Brief Moment review – Darwin, Genesis and whirlygigs in Brett Dean’s mindblowing cantata
Brett Dean’s new work is quite a mind-blowing affair: an evolution cantata, viewed from the perspective of this present brief moment in time and spanning 4.5 billion years in 50 minutes. Dean sees it as a love song to planet Earth and the life-force that has conditioned our very existence, but also a lament.
'Blonde' review: Ana de Armas is a bombshell but Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie is brutal misery
Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the bizarre Netflix biopic 'Blonde' takes the Hollywood icon on a torturous journey that's painful to watch.
Laura Lee of Khruangbin’s listening diary: ‘An Israeli artist singing a bolero in Spanish is an unexpected twist’
10am I was feeling lazy. I’d only been home three days from tour and already had to leave in two days’ time. It hit me that I needed to do things like go to the DPS office and get a teeth cleaning, and today was the only opportunity. Ofra Haza has this anthemic, rejoiceful way about her that pumps me up and feels like I’m staring into my own biopic, ready to take on the world. I started to listen to her record Bo Nedaber, but then shamelessly just listened to the first track, Tfila, on repeat, which kept me upbeat and ready to plow through the small, necessary tasks of my life. On the way back home, I listened to another one of my favourite tracks by her, Al Ahavot Shelanu from her 1980 record of the same name.
