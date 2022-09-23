Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.

COLUMBIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO