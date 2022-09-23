Read full article on original website
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:14 AM on September 22,...
Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing, extensive investigation of drug trafficking around the Hattiesburg area led to the arrest and conviction of a Columbia man on multiple federal drug charges. After a three-day trial, 37-year-old Alfredric James was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of conspiracy to...
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
Laurel Drug Raid Arrest
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison
A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
Columbia Man Found Guilty of Multiple Federal Drug Offenses
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital. Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
Man who was found with one pound of pure methamphetamine convicted in federal court
Suspect in custody in Ala.; 4-year-old victim in stable condition following Monday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information involving a shooting that injured a little girl in Jones County is revealed. The shooting happened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartments, where investigators said two young men started fighting, and then the mother of one of them fired a shot.
Two-state manhunt ends with arrest of woman who reportedly shot toddler at Mississippi apartment complex
A multi-state manhunt has ended with the arrest of a woman accused of shooting a 4-year-old at a Mississippi apartment complex. Loretta Brown was captured near Livingston, Alabama, about 100 miles away from where she reportedly shot a toddler in the stomach at an apartment complex in Jones County Tuesday,
Car show raises money for South Jones VFD
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car show is raising cash for a volunteer fire department in Jones County. The annual event, held Saturday at PIne Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville, helps out the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department. Those who entered a vehicle had a chance to win a...
MS 44 memorial highway dedicated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Mississippi Highway 44 in Marion County was designated as the “T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway” in honor of Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction. T.L. Wallace Construction became one of the largest construction companies in the state after its formation in 1972. Some of the […]
