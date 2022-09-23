ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:14 AM on September 22,...
WJTV 12

Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Firearms#Police#Lpd#Wdam
WDAM-TV

Laurel Drug Raid Arrest

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal police asking for public’s assistance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
PETAL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mageenews.com

Columbia Man Found Guilty of Multiple Federal Drug Offenses

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital. Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
Magnolia State Live

Man who was found with one pound of pure methamphetamine convicted in federal court

A man who reportedly retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden in a barbecue grill to distribute in Mississippi city was convicted in federal court. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Car show raises money for South Jones VFD

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car show is raising cash for a volunteer fire department in Jones County. The annual event, held Saturday at PIne Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville, helps out the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department. Those who entered a vehicle had a chance to win a...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

MS 44 memorial highway dedicated in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Mississippi Highway 44 in Marion County was designated as the “T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway” in honor of Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction. T.L. Wallace Construction became one of the largest construction companies in the state after its formation in 1972. Some of the […]
MARION COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy