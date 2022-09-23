Read full article on original website
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
10 Teachers You Said You Love In Rochester
Growing up, we encounter a lot of adults. The people that inspire us are never forgotten. In the family and out of the family, they hold an incredibly important place in our hearts. Teachers are often on that list. On Spotted In Rochester, I posted this... Over 500 comments later,...
Free Flying Event for Kids and Teens Saturday in Rochester
Do you have a child that LOVES airplanes? Maybe the dream is to become a pilot someday! Or maybe your child has never had a chance to ride in an airplane and they would love to be up in the sky...flying! This Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, all of that is possible for free.
Free Concert in Rochester By Grammy-Nominated, Newboys
The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
Rochester’s 2nd Annual Pup Cup Winner Is The Cutest!
The 2nd Annual Pup Cup at Rochester, Minnestoa's Little Thistle Brewery was held recently and the Pup Cup went to one of the most adorable, cuddly pups of all time. Moose, the Great Dane!. The Cutest Pup In Rochester Is A Great Dane?. The cutest pup in Rochester IS a...
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
4 Southeast Minnesota Men Competing for the Best Mullet in the US
We're back again with more of the best mullets in the country! Earlier this summer there was a competition for the best kid mullet in the country and a Wisconsin kid won the competition. Now we're looking at the adults' category and there are 4 dudes from southeast Minnesota in the competition, 20 from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
For a Limited Time Visit Dinosaurs at the Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is hosting another fun event that your kids will love. But it's only going to be open for a limited time this fall so if you're interested, plan your visit now! With the Minnesota Zoo being just over an hour from Rochester, MN it's an easy trip.
Hobbit House for Sale 80 Minutes from Rochester, Minnesota
You know those houses built in the side of hills in movies like The Hobbit? You could be a proud owner of your very own hobbit house over in western Wisconsin! It's about 80 minutes from Rochester, MN, and is also a pretty good deal so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get this awesome house.
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Get Ready For Another Busy Construction Season in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As the transformation of downtown Rochester continues, the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors met today to review a list of projects planned for next year. The largest expenditure on the 2023 DMC capital plan totals more than $17.7 million for the Bus Rapid...
Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job
This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 14 about a mile and a half east of the Chesterwoods Park entrance at the intersection with County Road 102. It began when 27-year-old Omar Abbas of Rochester hit the brakes on his SUV when the vehicle in front of him stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic and a pickup truck behind Abbas crashed into the back of his SUV.
