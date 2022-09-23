ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
KITV.com

Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua and Kaneohe

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, September 26th in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue. HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Police briefly shut down...
hawaiinewsnow.com

77-year-old diver dead after being pulled from waters off Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old male diver apparently drowned Friday in Kaneohe Bay. Lifeguards dove roughly 30 feet to recover the body of the missing diver. Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 11 a.m. from a nearby boat off Kipapa Island. According to EMS officials, the man...
KITV.com

Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
KHON2

Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
hawaiipublicradio.org

14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections

Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
