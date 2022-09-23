Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Kailua
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Kailua, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Woman hospitalized after falling off waterfall
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a female was hospitalized after falling off of a waterfall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
KITV.com
Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua and Kaneohe
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, September 26th in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
Thousands gathered for Honolulu Century Ride
The Hawaii Bicycling League hosted the 39th annual Honolulu Century Ride on Sunday, Sept. 25 which led thousands of bicyclists to gather at daybreak.
Water main break prompts road closure in Makakilo
A water main break in Makakilo is prompting the street to fully close down.
Over $15K in damage after Mililani trees are destroyed
The Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for witnesses after nine trees in Mililani were destroyed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue. HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Police briefly shut down...
hawaiinewsnow.com
77-year-old diver dead after being pulled from waters off Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old male diver apparently drowned Friday in Kaneohe Bay. Lifeguards dove roughly 30 feet to recover the body of the missing diver. Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 11 a.m. from a nearby boat off Kipapa Island. According to EMS officials, the man...
Missing Hawaii diver’s body found in Kaneohe Bay
The body of a missing diver was found 30 feet below the ocean's surface according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
KITV.com
Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
KITV.com
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Update on cracks in columns along Honolulu’s rail line
Independent analyses are underway on the cracks in the concrete columns that support the elevated stations along the Honolulu rail line. Reports are expected by the end of this month.
Police investigating after horse was allegedly shot and killed
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
hawaiipublicradio.org
14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections
Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
