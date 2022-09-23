ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
ACCIDENTS
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
MACKAY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?

While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon

Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable

Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
