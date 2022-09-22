Read full article on original website
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Nampa Police Prove They’re The Best Follow On Facebook
The streets are a lot safer this weekend as Nampa Police Department shared that they completed a successful bust that took place during a traffic stop yesterday. Nampa PD shared in a Facebook post that they took a huge load off of the street in epic fashion. In the post,...
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane
Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise
One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
Garden City Police Charge Boise Area Doctor With Video Voyeurism
The relationship between a doctor and their patient is sacred. Most doctor's offices are a place of safety and comfort. However, one Boise area police department says that wasn't the case with a local chiropractor. The Garden City Police Department has arrested Doctor Justin Anderson of Boise with two counts...
First Annual Oktoberfest Invades Downtown Meridian
Having grown up in Nampa, several years ago now, we're no stranger to the line "why does everything have to happen in Boise!?". We can remember being kids in Nampa and wishing that "getting all of the way over to Boise" was easier for the many events taking place there.
Proof That Ernest Hemingway Was One Of The Coolest Idahoans Ever
Ernest Hemingway was an author known for some of his novels, short stories, and even a little poetry. Hemingway lived in Sun Valley for a little while but had several homes around the United States. I like to think of him as of of the coolest Idahoans ever. Hemingway was...
Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?
While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
A Real Life Murder For Hire Plot Uncovered By Nampa Police
How often have we watched a true crime story where a spouse orders a hit man to kill their partner? Now fiction has become fact, according to the Nampa Police Department. In a strange twist of fate, the Nampa Police Department received a message from a man stating that his wife was looking to hire someone to give him the dirt nap. In other words, she was looking to hire a killer to end his life.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County
Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.
Boise Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Foothill Fire Overnight
The Boise foothills are among some of the most important trails and areas in the Treasure Valley for many--they're what make Boise, Boise. When you're on a plane and headed into Boise, let's be honest: they're some of the ugliest things you've ever seen. Brown hills speckled with sage brush and locals know, laden with disgusting rattle snakes. Spend any time in the area however and you will grow to appreciate their beauty-- they provide amazing hiking trails, a refreshing escape from city life, and offer unparalleled views of beloved Boise.
Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips
Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Driving Like This Can Reduce Boise Traffic Jams and Accidents
According to the Department of Transportation, a zipper merge occurs when:. ...motorists use both lanes of traffic until reaching the defined merge area, and then alternate in "zipper" fashion into the open lane. Now more than ever before, I'm fairly certain that the majority of Boise drivers were talking through...
10 Bad Driving Habits That Could Get You in Trouble With the Police in Idaho
For those of us that grew up in Idaho and got our driver's license right when we turned 16, it's been eons since we had to pass a road skills test. Even our newer neighbors aren't required to pass that to their Idaho license. Nope, they just have to skim...
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
