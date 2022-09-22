ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane

Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon

Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise

One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?

While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
A Real Life Murder For Hire Plot Uncovered By Nampa Police

How often have we watched a true crime story where a spouse orders a hit man to kill their partner? Now fiction has become fact, according to the Nampa Police Department. In a strange twist of fate, the Nampa Police Department received a message from a man stating that his wife was looking to hire someone to give him the dirt nap. In other words, she was looking to hire a killer to end his life.
Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County

Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.
Boise Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Foothill Fire Overnight

The Boise foothills are among some of the most important trails and areas in the Treasure Valley for many--they're what make Boise, Boise. When you're on a plane and headed into Boise, let's be honest: they're some of the ugliest things you've ever seen. Brown hills speckled with sage brush and locals know, laden with disgusting rattle snakes. Spend any time in the area however and you will grow to appreciate their beauty-- they provide amazing hiking trails, a refreshing escape from city life, and offer unparalleled views of beloved Boise.
Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips

Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Driving Like This Can Reduce Boise Traffic Jams and Accidents

According to the Department of Transportation, a zipper merge occurs when:. ...motorists use both lanes of traffic until reaching the defined merge area, and then alternate in "zipper" fashion into the open lane. Now more than ever before, I'm fairly certain that the majority of Boise drivers were talking through...
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
