ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Greeley Tribune's Jadyn Adams scouts Northern Colorado, ISU's next opponent

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thG5V_0i6n1Ixh00

Idaho State is back in action this weekend, traveling to Greeley for a road matchup with Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. For the Bengals, it’s a chance to enter the winning column for the first time this season, after losses to UNLV, San Diego State and Central Arkansas.

Can they do it? It might be their best opportunity. Northern Colorado was voted to finish next-to-last in the Big Sky media and coaches preseason polls, right next to ISU. The Bears have followed two losses with a win over Lamar, making them 1-2 on the season.

This is both teams’ Big Sky Conference openers.

To know more about UNC, and what ISU will be up against, we chatted with Greeley Tribune sports reporter Jadyn Adams. Here is our Q&A.

Idaho State Journal: Give us a general scouting report on Northern Colorado.

Jadyn Adams: UNC is coming off an important win against Lamar, and it is relatively healthy, despite missing defensive starter Ethan Kramer and All-American David Hoage. Graduate QB Dylan McCaffrey did not play last week. Despite Jacob Sirmon’s struggles on offense, when he is given a chance to get comfortable in a game, he has shown the ability to get into a rhythm. Regardless of the starter, the offense can put up big numbers if it can settle in and not give up too many penalties. Defense will likely be a big factor, since it has become a more consistent group for the team.

ISJ: What went wrong for the Bears in their first two games? Is their loss to Houston Baptist as bad a loss as it might look on paper?

Adams: UNC’s biggest issue is not putting things together. The Houston Baptist loss was pretty bad, but the offense showed its scoring capability. It was the defense that struggled. Against Wyoming, the defense showed strength for most of the game and the offense could not get into a rhythm. That’s been the biggest issue, not having all three phases playing efficiently.

ISJ: How did UNC turn things around to beat Lamar last weekend? Were you surprised they won that game?

Adams: I don’t know that it turned things around, because the offense still struggled at inopportune times. However, the defense stepped up again. Not only did it stop Lamar’s offense, but it turned takeaways into points and capitalized when the offense did not. I’m not surprised the team won, because I knew the team wanted retribution for the 2021 loss (to Lamar) and it wanted its first win this season. I was surprised, though, at the defensive strength. That has been a key since (head coach) Ed McCaffrey started last year, but the turnovers finally showed up.

ISJ: If ISU’s defense is vulnerable in one way, it’s giving up big plays. Does Northern Colorado’s offense figure to be able to exploit that?

Adams: I think so. UNC can make big plays. It’s proven that already. The biggest challenges were opposing defenses breaking down the O-line and pressuring the QB and mistakes. When the QB has time to make a decision and it’s not giving away yardage on penalties, there have been some great plays. Although, even under pressure, Sirmon has made some impressive plays. It’s definitely possible for the Bears to put together some great drives against Idaho State’s defense, pending any issues on their side.

ISJ: How has Northern Colorado’s defense looked so far this season?

Adams: Oh, see above. For real, though, even without David Hoage, it’s shown strength. The game against Houston Baptist was the early outlier, but part of that comes down to experience and adjusting to play without Hoage. Plus, HBU had a lot of help on penalties — which came from both sides — so it’s hard to put all the blame on defense.

I think being able to hold Wyoming to under 10 points at halftime and under 20 through three quarters says a lot. Yes, the team gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter, but it also spent 13 more minutes in play than the offense.

Plus, the turnovers and stops against Lamar were huge. There is still a lot of work left to do, but it’s actually been the most fun phase to watch.

ISJ: Score prediction for the game?

Adams: I hate these. I’ll do 30-17 (Northern Colorado). I think UNC is strong enough to win and has enough motivation, but I also believe there is enough youth on the team that Idaho State can break the Bears down on a few drives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

In ISU's loss to Northern Colorado, one thing is clear: Bengals can't keep making mistakes

Before we begin, before we delve into the reasons Idaho State dropped a 35-14 decision to Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, let’s try an activity. Hold up a finger. Take a look at your fingernail. Really examine it. What stands out? Notice how… thin it is? The Bengals’ margin for error might be thinner. Idaho State did lots of things well in this loss, its fourth straight to start the...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeley, CO
College Sports
City
Lamar, CO
State
Wyoming State
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Greeley, CO
Pocatello, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado

Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Unc#Northern Colorado#Bengals#Big Sky Conference#Greeley Tribune#Espn#Unlv#All American#Isj#Hou
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game officer and K-9 partner to give free public presentation in Pocatello

This time of year Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers stay very busy in the field talking to hunters and anglers, taking wildlife calls from the public, and conducting investigations. In the Southeast Region, District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken has some extra help from his K-9 partner, a black Lab named Dexter. If you would like to know more about how this specially-trained team work together to “sniff out” crime, head on over to the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University in Pocatello on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The presentation is free. ...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado’s E-Bike Rebate Programs Roll On

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on September 21, 2022. Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday “Colorado E-Bike Day” as state and local officials came together to tout the climate and clean-air benefits of subsidy programs that one analysis found are the most generous in the country.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
Idaho State Journal

Two people injured in motorhome crash on I-15 between McCammon and Inkom

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on northbound I-15 at milepost 51 between Inkom and McCammon. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on I-15. The front tire of the motorhome had a blowout, and the vehicle drove off the road over the lava rocks. The motorhome was occupied by a 64-year-old-male driver, and a 64-year-old-female passenger, both from Centerville, UT. The female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy