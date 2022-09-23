ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
ABC 15 News

3-year-old boy hospitalized after falling into pool

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials say he fell into a backyard pool Saturday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue. Officials say the boy got out the back door of...
AZFamily

Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead following crash involving motorcycle in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a crash that left the driver and passenger of a motorcycle dead on Sept. 23. The crash, according to a statement, happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Sweetwater Avenue. Officers were called to the scene at around 6:21 p.m. for a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims with severe injuries.
fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
fox10phoenix.com

Man finds father stabbed to death inside Glendale home, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers responded to a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a man found his 54-year-old father stabbed inside a home. "The victim was...
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
AZFamily

Service dog returned to owner after being stolen and disguised

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anthony Graziani and his 3-year-old white Bull Terrier, Daisy, are inseparable. “She’s not only my service dog, she’s my best friend,” said Graziani. On Sept. 8, Graziani faced his worst fear when Daisy was stolen from his girlfriend at a Fry’s Food...
AZFamily

One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning. DPS officials say it happened near eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 stack, and that one person is dead. The transition ramp from I-10 to I-17 is closed as well as the southbound I-17 onto McDowell Road on-ramp. Officers say it will be several hours until the road opens again, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.
AZFamily

One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10

Arizona's Family Holly Bock tested out the rides at the state fair!. Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!. Updated:...
AZFamily

Man in hospital after rollover crash near I-10 in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that happened just off Interstate 10 in Buckeye Saturday morning. Around 10:50 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash near N. Jackrabbit Trail and Taylor Street. When deputies showed up, they found the male driver of the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
