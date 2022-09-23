ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Lose Both LBs vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns suffer big injuries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CLEVELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now facing an injured Cleveland Browns team. As of midway through the third quarter, both Browns inside linebackers left with injuries with signs neither will return.

Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast after taking a hit from Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. It was later ruled a knee injury by the team and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Then, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken to the locker room with a quad injury and is questionable to return.

Jacob Phillips and Tony Fields will replace the injured linebackers for the Browns.

