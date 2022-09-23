ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm activity return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see slight threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will be most common through morning commute, leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity will remain...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

POLICE: Shooting investigation underway in the Lower Valley

El PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting in the Lower Valley Sunday evening. It happened around 5:54 p.m. on the 7900 block of Gateway East. That’s right off of I-10 and Sumac Dr. Investigators said no injuries were reported. Two...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TxDOT announces new updates for Loop 375 widening project

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new updates for the Loop 375 Widening road project. Drivers in east El Paso will now have access to two new ramps on Loop 375. TxDOT spokesperson, Lauren Macias-Cervantes explained the North Loop northbound exit to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD hosts first first intramural soccer championship

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local school district launches its 6th-grade intramural sports program this weekend. Ysleta Independent School District is hosting it first ever intramural soccer championship on Saturday. The school district introduces the program at their campuses throughout the school year. School officials explained the program...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for the publics help in identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far east side of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

VIDEO: Las Cruces woman shot to death told deputies her husband had 'mental issues'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
KFOX 14

Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
EL PASO, TX

