KFOX 14
La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
KFOX 14
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
KFOX 14
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
KFOX 14
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
KFOX 14
Shower and storm activity return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see slight threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will be most common through morning commute, leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity will remain...
KFOX 14
El Paso to offer 1 millionth vaccine in 'Petco Love's vaccinated and love initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services and Petco Loves continue their series of pet wellness clinics, with another free opportunity for pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and microchipped on Sunday. During the event, one pet will be the 1-Millionth vaccinated pet in the...
KFOX 14
'Sad to see him gone like this': Family, friends remember Abe Romero at public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friends, family and members of the community on Friday paid their respects to Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain High School football player who passed away on Sept. 17. A public viewing was held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels...
KFOX 14
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
KFOX 14
POLICE: Shooting investigation underway in the Lower Valley
El PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting in the Lower Valley Sunday evening. It happened around 5:54 p.m. on the 7900 block of Gateway East. That’s right off of I-10 and Sumac Dr. Investigators said no injuries were reported. Two...
KFOX 14
TxDOT announces new updates for Loop 375 widening project
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new updates for the Loop 375 Widening road project. Drivers in east El Paso will now have access to two new ramps on Loop 375. TxDOT spokesperson, Lauren Macias-Cervantes explained the North Loop northbound exit to the...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces considering to remove restrictions between dispensaries and residential areas
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The city of Las Cruces is considering removing the requirement for cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops and single family residential areas. KFOX14 spoke with Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima who told us the city proposed to eliminate...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD hosts first first intramural soccer championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local school district launches its 6th-grade intramural sports program this weekend. Ysleta Independent School District is hosting it first ever intramural soccer championship on Saturday. The school district introduces the program at their campuses throughout the school year. School officials explained the program...
KFOX 14
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
KFOX 14
NMSP investigating deaths of 2 people in Las Cruces as possible 'murder-suicide'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police identified two individuals who were found dead at a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. The bodies of Emilia Rueda, 20, and Carlos Esparza, 19, were found at 1491 Alamo St, police confirmed. "At this point, it appears likely that this...
KFOX 14
Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for the publics help in identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far east side of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At...
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Las Cruces woman shot to death told deputies her husband had 'mental issues'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
KFOX 14
Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
