Ventura County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Guns, Drugs, and Graffiti

September 19, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Based upon their recent activity, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit—comprised of only eight detectives tasked with what VCSD spokesman Sgt. Beau Rodriguez characterized as “protecting West County communities from criminal street gang terrorism”—are a busy bunch.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Busted for Making Guns at Home with 3-D Printer

September 20, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Recent law enforcement activity in Ventura County points to a thriving and ongoing entrepreneurial effort among its citizens focused on the illegal manufacture and distribution of firearms. Evidence of that came once again at the behest of the Ventura County...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

2 killed in shooting in Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES - Two people were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot dead, woman injured in Compton shooting

Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
COMPTON, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
oxnardpd.org

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

SUSPECT: Stephanie Mendez, 30-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Lemonwood Park, located at 2055 San Mateo Place. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, a 75-year-old Oxnard resident, was transported by a private party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Evidence of the assault was located in Lemonwood Park. Witnesses described the attacker as a white or Hispanic female in her mid 20’s.
OXNARD, CA

