Kalispell, MT

Flathead Beacon

Four Decades of Glacier Guides

More than 40 years ago, a few friends from Montana embarked on a raft trip down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho, fearing for their lives while also reevaluating their current government careers as they ran the Class IV river at flood stage. “It was crazy,” Randy...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Flathead Beacon

New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy

A Columbia Falls bowling alley will host an upcoming performance of a new comedic play whose creators want to highlight the hypocrisy they see between how the community of Whitefish talks about housing, and how it acts. Called “A Different Kind of Woman,” the play is a collaborative effort led...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect of Kalispell domestic dispute in custody

MISSOULA, MT — The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of gun shots heard near a business on the northwest side of Kalispell at 7:15 p.m. Police officers investigated the incident and found that shots were fired during a conflict between two men. Officers took the suspect, a...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal

MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One in custody after report of woman who shot a man in Olney

OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the...
OLNEY, MT

