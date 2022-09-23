Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Four Decades of Glacier Guides
More than 40 years ago, a few friends from Montana embarked on a raft trip down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho, fearing for their lives while also reevaluating their current government careers as they ran the Class IV river at flood stage. “It was crazy,” Randy...
Flathead Beacon
New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy
A Columbia Falls bowling alley will host an upcoming performance of a new comedic play whose creators want to highlight the hypocrisy they see between how the community of Whitefish talks about housing, and how it acts. Called “A Different Kind of Woman,” the play is a collaborative effort led...
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
Ukrainian family fleeing war finds refuge in Flathead County
The Zinchenko’s have moved 10 times since the beginning of the war, living out of a suitcase as they search for safety.
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
NBCMontana
Suspect of Kalispell domestic dispute in custody
MISSOULA, MT — The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of gun shots heard near a business on the northwest side of Kalispell at 7:15 p.m. Police officers investigated the incident and found that shots were fired during a conflict between two men. Officers took the suspect, a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
NBCMontana
Superb weather continues through midweek, patchy valley fog possible Monday morning
Superb weather conditions will continue across western Montana. High pressure remains in control of our weather through midweek. Sunday daytime highs will be in the 70s while overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. The one weather impact we might see will be some patchy fog Monday morning...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal
MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
Fairfield Sun Times
One in custody after report of woman who shot a man in Olney
OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the...
