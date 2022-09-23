Prep roundup: Waukee Northwest routs Sioux City West football, MOC-Floyd Valley wins cross country meet

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma win titles at MRAC golf meet
SIOUX CITY – Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Blake Harsma won the Missouri River Conference boys golf meet at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City Tuesday afternoon. Harsma led the field with a single-round score of 74 (3-over). Heelan won the team title in the eight team tournament with a...
Sioux City Journal
University of South Dakota football hopes to use open week to its advantage
VERMILLION, S.D. – It has been a long month for the South Dakota Coyote football program. The Coyotes are 1-3 after facing one of the most difficult schedules in the nation to this point, and have an open week before continuing the Missouri Valley Football Conference grind next week at South Dakota State in Brookings.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hinton running back Beau DeRocher shows versatility in win over Westwood
HINTON, Iowa – Hinton head football coach Kadrian Hardersen can’t recall a time he’s seen a performance like the one his star running back put on Friday night against Westwood. Beau DeRocher was Hinton’s star during Friday’s homecoming game against Westwood, scoring four touchdowns in the Blackhawks’...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Briar Cliff unveils homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20. Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Authorities search Missouri River after report of person jumping from train bridge
South Sioux City police and rescue workers search the Missouri River from the banks of the Flatwater Crossing development in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The rescue workers were responding to a report of a person who had jumped into the river from the train bridge.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
Sioux City Journal
Firefighters take on massive fire at Casey's General Store in Hull
HULL, Iowa -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at Casey's General Store in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said in a social media post that they have first responders on the scene as well as the Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley fire departments. Hull Ambulance also responded.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City native Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse talks about turning 110-years-old
Sioux City native Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who will turn 110 on Oct. 4, talks about growing up in Sioux City during an interview. She now lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her daughter.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
Sioux City Journal
Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday
To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton talks about his message at a Sioux City campaign stop
Ryan Melton, Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, talks about his message before a campaign stop Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at a Siouxland Progressing Women meeting at Famous Dave's restaurant in Sioux City. Melton is campaigning to unseat Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra.
Sioux City Journal
Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man charged in pursuit that followed Morningside shooting
SIOUX CITY -- Police say a Sioux City man led officers on a pursuit early Tuesday morning in a vehicle believed to have been involved in a Morningside shooting. Jordan J. Hills, 19, of Sioux City, was taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Sergeant Bluff and charged with serious eluding.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District sees success with recruitment stipends
SIOUX CITY — Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City man shot by police enters not guilty plea
DAKOTA CITY — A man who was shot by South Sioux City police pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gun and other charges related to the incident. Richard Germek, 62, of South Sioux City, entered his plea in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City schools begin superintendent search
SIOUX CITY – The process of finding a new Sioux City school superintendent has officially begun. The district school board held its first public meeting with the superintendent search firm GR Recruiting on Tuesday night. The meeting was an opportunity for the board to plan the search process timelines, public meetings and other search details.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
Sioux City Journal
Updated: Cause of Hull Casey's store fire still under investigation
HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders...
