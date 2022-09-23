ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Prep roundup: Waukee Northwest routs Sioux City West football, MOC-Floyd Valley wins cross country meet

By JOURNAL STAFF
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

University of South Dakota football hopes to use open week to its advantage

VERMILLION, S.D. – It has been a long month for the South Dakota Coyote football program. The Coyotes are 1-3 after facing one of the most difficult schedules in the nation to this point, and have an open week before continuing the Missouri Valley Football Conference grind next week at South Dakota State in Brookings.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's Briar Cliff unveils homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY — Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20. Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange City, IA
Education
City
Hinton, IA
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Waukee, IA
Education
City
Waukee, IA
Orange City, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
City
Orange City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Waukee, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty

SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Firefighters take on massive fire at Casey's General Store in Hull

HULL, Iowa -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at Casey's General Store in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said in a social media post that they have first responders on the scene as well as the Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley fire departments. Hull Ambulance also responded.
HULL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wolves#Football Team#Chicago Blackhawks#Highschoolsports#Moc Floyd Valley#Northwest#Dutch#Denison Schleswig#Woodbine#Sb L
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance

SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday

To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sioux City Journal

Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man charged in pursuit that followed Morningside shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Police say a Sioux City man led officers on a pursuit early Tuesday morning in a vehicle believed to have been involved in a Morningside shooting. Jordan J. Hills, 19, of Sioux City, was taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Sergeant Bluff and charged with serious eluding.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City School District sees success with recruitment stipends

SIOUX CITY — Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux City man shot by police enters not guilty plea

DAKOTA CITY — A man who was shot by South Sioux City police pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gun and other charges related to the incident. Richard Germek, 62, of South Sioux City, entered his plea in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City schools begin superintendent search

SIOUX CITY – The process of finding a new Sioux City school superintendent has officially begun. The district school board held its first public meeting with the superintendent search firm GR Recruiting on Tuesday night. The meeting was an opportunity for the board to plan the search process timelines, public meetings and other search details.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Updated: Cause of Hull Casey's store fire still under investigation

HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders...
HULL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy