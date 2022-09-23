ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Hillary Clinton ripped for Trump-Hitler rally comparison: 'Desperate' attempt by someone who lost an argument

Fox News contributor Tyrus weighed in on Hillary Clinton's comparison of a Trump Ohio rally to a Hitler rally on "The Five." TYRUS: It's the desperate attempt of someone who has lost the argument. They've lost the argument, and they only talk in echo chambers. She's so lazy with it, she wouldn't even stand up and show any emotion. She just sat there in her chair, and I thought she was so confused with how people were fighting and Hitler, and there was this same thing. They don't even put emotion and thought. They just speak to hear themselves speak. The good news is, is that the American people are starting to respond. We're starting to see people challenging the woke, and they're doing it now. The only thing that I'm concerned with is the Republicans have a real opportunity here, but just like if you want to build anything – Build Back America, etc., however you want to call it – the blueprint needs to be solid. We need to hear plans. The Republicans, if they get in and don't do anything, then they're no better than what we're dealing with right now. So we need plans.
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Vox

What’s behind House Democrats’ sudden compromise on policing

On Thursday, House Democrats passed a package of bills intended to blunt the GOP broadsides they’ve faced on crime, seeking to dispel any perceptions that they want to “defund the police” amid growing worries about public safety. Democrats tried to strike a delicate balance with this package:...
Fox News

NEA teachers' union where Biden spoke has showered Democrats with political contributions over the years

America's largest labor union where President Biden spoke Friday has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including the president, showering the party with a lopsided portion of its total political contributions, according to campaign finance data. According to Open Secrets, the National Educators Association (NEA), which represents public school teachers and...
AOL Corp

Democrats say they expect a pro-Republican 'MAGA surge' in fall elections

Democratic consultants are telling party donors that while the shifting political landscape will give their candidates a fighting chance this fall, they are likely facing a huge increase in Republican turnout. The “MAGA surge is real,” said a presentation for donors by America Votes, a Democratic group that coordinates get-out-the-vote...
