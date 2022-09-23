Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton ripped for Trump-Hitler rally comparison: 'Desperate' attempt by someone who lost an argument
Fox News contributor Tyrus weighed in on Hillary Clinton's comparison of a Trump Ohio rally to a Hitler rally on "The Five." TYRUS: It's the desperate attempt of someone who has lost the argument. They've lost the argument, and they only talk in echo chambers. She's so lazy with it, she wouldn't even stand up and show any emotion. She just sat there in her chair, and I thought she was so confused with how people were fighting and Hitler, and there was this same thing. They don't even put emotion and thought. They just speak to hear themselves speak. The good news is, is that the American people are starting to respond. We're starting to see people challenging the woke, and they're doing it now. The only thing that I'm concerned with is the Republicans have a real opportunity here, but just like if you want to build anything – Build Back America, etc., however you want to call it – the blueprint needs to be solid. We need to hear plans. The Republicans, if they get in and don't do anything, then they're no better than what we're dealing with right now. So we need plans.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
Vox
What’s behind House Democrats’ sudden compromise on policing
On Thursday, House Democrats passed a package of bills intended to blunt the GOP broadsides they’ve faced on crime, seeking to dispel any perceptions that they want to “defund the police” amid growing worries about public safety. Democrats tried to strike a delicate balance with this package:...
Rep. McCaul blasts Kamala Harris for blaming border crisis on Trump: 'A completely self-inflicted wound'
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., said Friday that VP Kamala Harris and the Biden administration are "playing games," calling the border crisis a "self-inflicted wound" from their policies of the last two years. McCaul joined "Faulkner Focus" to reply to Kamala Harris' statements claiming that the administration is "trying to reconstruct"...
Liz Cheney on if she prefers Democrats hold House majority: 'It's a tough question'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she was unsure whether she would prefer Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that the threat posed by some Republicans who challenged the 2020 presidential election may outweigh her policy differences with the left. "It’s...
NEA teachers' union where Biden spoke has showered Democrats with political contributions over the years
America's largest labor union where President Biden spoke Friday has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including the president, showering the party with a lopsided portion of its total political contributions, according to campaign finance data. According to Open Secrets, the National Educators Association (NEA), which represents public school teachers and...
AOL Corp
Democrats say they expect a pro-Republican 'MAGA surge' in fall elections
Democratic consultants are telling party donors that while the shifting political landscape will give their candidates a fighting chance this fall, they are likely facing a huge increase in Republican turnout. The “MAGA surge is real,” said a presentation for donors by America Votes, a Democratic group that coordinates get-out-the-vote...
Donald Trump Mansplains To Letitia James How To Do Her Job After She Sues Him
Donald Trump on Thursday told New York Attorney General Letitia James how to do her job after she sued the ex-president and his three eldest children for allegedly wrongly valuing assets to cheat lenders and tax officials. James called the scope of fraud “astounding.” (Watch below.) The former...
Fox News
Hillary Clinton calls Trump's handling of documents 'deeply disturbing,' says she never had classified info
AUSTIN, Texas — Hillary Clinton chimed in on the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago on Friday, calling former President Trump's handling of documents "deeply disturbing" while denying that she ever had classified information on a private email server at her home. "He's gone from nothing was there, FBI planted it,...
Kamala Harris suggests 'you don't have to change your faith' to agree with Democrats on abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested during an interview in Wisconsin that people do not have to "change" their faith or abandon "deeply held beliefs" to "agree the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body." WISN 12's Jared Jordan asked Harris about Wisconsin's role in...
Fox News
Biden hits back at Republicans' 'Commitment to America': 'This November you have to choose'
President Biden used a speech at a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association headquarters to respond to House Republicans' "Commitment to America" agenda unveiled Friday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed details of the plan, a governing blueprint for Republicans if they take control of the House,...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden and his team of fanatics have crashed this economy
Laura Ingraham discussed how President Biden should have left things on "autopilot" and opened what was closed after the pandemic, but instead he instituted destructive economic policies on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: When Biden came into office, the economic headwinds, Ron [Klain], were at the backs of all of...
Fox News
