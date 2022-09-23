Read full article on original website
MSNBC
DeSantis flunks American history test with nonsensical slavery rant
A clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis whitewashing the history of chattel slavery, abolition and the American Revolution has gone viral online in recent days, with many people dunking on DeSantis for his idiocy. But this is no laughing matter. Speaking at an event Tuesday, the Republican tried to downplay...
MSNBC
Florida Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for state as Ian strengthens
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state as Tropical Storm Ian makes it way across the Caribbean Sea. Officials say Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall near Florida.Sept. 25, 2022.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
MSNBC
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate
Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
MSNBC
Ian approaches with uncertain power as coastal residents prep: ‘It’s a part of living in Florida’
Florida has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian continues to make its way through the Caribbean Sea and develop into a major hurricane. NBC News' Stephanie Stanton reports from on the ground in Florida where residents are taking the warnings seriously and preparing for the potential of a Category 3 hurricane. Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump WH and rioter had call during Jan. 6 attack, according to new book
Denver Riggleman, a former GOP lawmaker who served on the committee’s staff, alleged in a CBS' '60 Minutes' interview he knew of a call between the White House switchboard and a rioter during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The House Jan. 6 committee is "aware of" that call, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin. The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany discusses.Sept. 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian approached the island’s westernmost provinces. Cuba also was shutting down its train system ahead of the worst weather.
MSNBC
Trump faces serious new legal challenges
The Justice Department resumes its review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. And Trump’s lawyers were reportedly at a DC federal court this week, battling with the DOJ over potential witness testimony to a grand jury about Trump’s actions ahead of 1/6. Plus, several Trump allies launch a new Super PAC expected to spend millions on the midterms. Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, and Florida braces for the storm
Tropical storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday as Florida prepared for possible floods this week. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen rapidly during the next day or so and become a major hurricane as it nears western Cuba. Sam Brock reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's latest no good, very bad week was difficult to downplay — even for Fox News
You know you’re having a bad week when the Fox News interview positioned as your triumphant rebuttal makes you look somehow more guilty, and less tethered to reality. Such was the case last Wednesday night, however, when former President Donald Trump sat down across from staunch Fox News ally Sean Hannity — and proceeded to say some truly unhinged things. With Hannity showing off a poker face that would make a Las Vegas high roller weep, Trump proceeded to argue that he could maybe declassify documents with his mind, and speculated that the FBI could have been searching for a cache of Hillary Clinton’s emails at his Mar-a-Lago club. Or at least, that "a lot of people" were suggesting that scenario.
MSNBC
Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.
Seeking asylum in the United States is not a crime. In fact, the American government is bound by international law to provide protection to refugees. The U.S. is a signatory of the 1967 Protocol which defines the term ‘refugee’, establishes the rights of refugees and outlines the legal obligations of the countries that grant asylum. The treaty says that America is legally obligated to provide asylum to those who qualify as refugees. So, simply asking for protection in a nation that is obligated to provide it, is not against the law. It’s the way of the world. Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability
15 killed by swastika-wearing gunman in school shooting in Russia
15 dead and 24 wounded in a Russia school shooting on Monday. Who was the shooter? Why was he wearing a swastika? How many shootings happen in Russia?
Sinema Trolls Democrats in Speech on McConnell’s Home Turf
When it was announced that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) would be giving a speech in Kentucky at an institution created by Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, the move seemed perfectly calibrated to troll her fellow Democrats.By the time the Arizona senator stepped off the stage at the McConnell Center on Monday—and thanked an applauding audience that included McConnell himself—she could safely say: mission accomplished.In her remarks, Sinema doubled down on the most high-profile areas where she has broken with fellow Democrats, defended her style of bipartisan dealmaking, attacked what she framed as partisanship and extremism in both parties, and warmly...
MSNBC
Why Liz Cheney is willing to campaign for Dems for the first time
By any fair measure, Rep. Liz Cheney is a conservative Republican. The Wyoming congresswoman voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time, and up until last year, she was a member of the House GOP leadership in good standing. With this in mind, when Cheney expressed a...
MSNBC
PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’
In 6 weeks you'll be in a voting booth staring at a list of names. More likely than not, one of them will be an election denier. This election season is extremely high stakes and that is becoming increasingly evident in the state of Pennsylvania. Sitting Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro joins Ali Velshi to explain why the entire country needs to be cautious of his opponent Doug Mastriano’s “dangerous extremism.” “He has made clear that he is going to review the logbooks, the voting rolls, and decertify voting machines if he doesn't like the outcome, if he doesn't like the will of the people. Think about the chaos that that would bring not just to Pennsylvania, but the rest of the nation.”Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge in Indiana stops statewide abortion ban from taking effect
A judge in Indiana just stopped a statewide abortion ban from taking effect. Indiana State Senator Shelli Yoder joins Katie Phang to discuss.Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
The Midterms Are Just Forty-Five Days Away, We Discuss Critical Races in AZ, WI & MI
Reed Galen, Jessica Post, Kara Voght discuss critical senate races in Arizona and Wisconsin ahead of the midterms and how the Republican Nominee for Michigan Attorney General likening Plan B to Fentanyl could play in the race. Sept. 25, 2022.
