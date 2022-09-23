Read full article on original website
Absolutely Abby: Is informal recruitment better than formal rush?
September is coming to a close, and so is Ohio University’s sorority recruitment. Rushing had never crossed my mind until I saw that it was a possible cost reduction for sophomore year housing, and that’s why part of me actually considered it. Now that the informal rush is gearing up, I considered taking the opportunity, but have ultimately decided against it.
Athens Community Music School provides accessible music education
Athens, Ohio is known for many hidden treasures, especially when it comes to music, and Athens Community Music School is just one of those. Founded in 1979, the Athens Community Music School, or ACMS, has been the principal source of music instruction in Southeast Ohio. Located in Glidden Hall, the...
Therapy Dog Thursdays stand out as student favorite
Every third Thursday of the month, passersby will most likely see a mob of Ohio University students ‘oohing’ and ‘awing’ at Alden Library’s Therapy Dog Thursdays. Started by Rinda Scoggan, the assistant director for training at Counseling and Psychological Services, the event has become a student favorite since starting back up last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted it.
Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play
To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
Field Hockey: Ohio unable to muster any offense, falls to VCU 3-0
Ohio found itself in an unfavorable situation on the road Sunday, playing a red-hot Virginia Commonwealth University. VCU pounced on some weaknesses from Ohio, beating it 3-0 in Richmond, Virginia. With the loss, Ohio split its weekend matches. However, it got the win against Longwood, a Mid-American Conference foe. Here...
Alex Moffat brings laughter to Parents Weekend
This past Friday night in Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, the Ohio Performing Arts & Concert Series kicked off Ohio University’s Parents Weekend with a comedy set from 'Saturday Night Live' cast member, Alex Moffat. The event was a way for students to bond with their families, even when Moffat questioned...
OU AFSCME employees rally to restore laid-off employees
The union representing Ohio University janitorial, groundskeeping and food service employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1699, held a rally Friday to demand OU rescind the 20% budget cut of its staff that occurred in 2020. Employees, union leaders, student leaders, political leaders and supporters...
Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 5-2 victory at John Carroll
Ohio had its season opener Friday, and is coming back home to Bird Arena on Saturday with its first victory under its belt. After a solid offseason and training camp, Ohio was back and better than ever and was ready to take on John Carroll. Here are all of the...
Here’s a list of weekly bar events happening on Court Street
If you don’t already know, Court Street is the place to be when it comes to finding a good deal on drinks. With a vast array of bars that line its brick streets, there’s always an event going on every night during the week, one that can save you from financial distress or that can end in a potential earth-shattering hangover the next day.
Volleyball: Ohio dominates Miami in conference opener
Ohio (7-5, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) had one of its best games of the year against Miami in its first conference game of the season. Ohio won all three sets, and the first and third sets weren't particularly close. Ohio's win against Miami is its third straight, going back to last season when Ohio won both matches.
Volleyball: Ohio beats Miami for the second night in a row
Ohio (8-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) completed its sweep of Miami (5-8, 0-2 Mid-American Conference) Saturday, defeating the RedHawks in four sets. Ohio moved to three games over .500 on the season and is undefeated in conference play. Set 1. The Bobcats picked up right where they left off from Friday's...
