OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, 9/24/22
No. 6 Neptune at Colts Neck, 9 a.m. Long Branch at Manasquan, 10 a.m. Toms River East at Wall, 9:30 a.m. St. Rose at Freehold Boro, 10 a.m. No. 9 Marlboro at Rumson-Fair Haven, 10 a.m. Jackson Memorial at No. 5 Ocean, 10 a.m. Monmouth at Point Beach, 10 a.m.
Patuxent football tops county rival Huntingtown
Patuxent head coach Steve Crounse harps on the importance of family on and off the field for the Panthers program. On Friday night in a road battle with county rival Huntingtown, the Panthers came together as a team in key…
Boys Soccer – Rumson-Fair Haven Upends No. 2 Holmdel on Golden Goal
HOLMDEL -- With two disappointing performances in two tries this season vs. opponents ranked in the current Shore Sports Network Top 10, the Rumson-Fair Haven boys soccer team needed a dose of the familiar. On Thursday night, the Bulldogs finally got it: a game under the lights, against its greatest...
Unrelenting Defense Saves the Day for No. 1 Red Bank Catholic in Victory over No. 3 Donovan Catholic
RED BANK -- On a night when the Red Bank Catholic offense had its share of struggles, it was the Caseys' defense that saved the day to deliver a massive victory over one of their fiercest rivals. Junior linebacker Davin Brewton, junior defensive end Logan Graham, senior defensive end Aidan...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
