Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork
We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Hundreds of Crypto Projects Gearing Up for Launch After Blockchain Upgrade
Charles Hoskinson says many projects are preparing to launch on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain after its Vasil hard fork upgrade. Hoskinson, the Cardano co-creator, says in a tweet that there are hundreds of projects announcing they will advance using ADA’s new capabilities become available to developers next week. “I’ve...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
financefeeds.com
Bitfinex announces integration of USDt on Polkadot
Polkadot is the brainchild of British computer programmer and Ethereum co-founder and former CTO Gavin Wood. Bitfinex has enabled its customers to deposit and withdraw Tether tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar (USDt) on Polkadot, a blockchain that connects several chains together in a single network. Paolo Ardoino, CTO at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Helium (HNT) Is Officially Migrating to Solana (SOL) Blockchain After Community Vote
The decentralized wireless network Helium (HNT) is officially migrating to the Solana (SOL) blockchain after a community vote upheld the decision. The Helium Foundation announced on Thursday that its community approved the move by a majority 81.41% vote on Helium Improvement Proposal (HIP) 70. Says Scott Sigel, the chief operating...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS
Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that other blockchains, such as Dogecoin and Zcash should be following the same strategy now that the Ethereum merge has been completed. Ryan Selkis asked Buterin at the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks should shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) method. Buterin responded affirmatively. Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn,...
u.today
Cardano Vasil: Here's How Network Looks Three Days Later
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
Was the Ethereum Merge a Mistake?
The merge has inflicted chaos upon Ethereum—was it all worth it? Some Ethereum loyalists aren’t so sure. “What do you think of the merge?” I recently innocently asked William “Wills” de Vogelaere, co-founder of Spankchain and probably half a dozen other protocols in the grisly underworld of Ethereum.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase Denies Operating a Proprietary Trading Business or Acting as a Market Maker
On Thursday (September 22), crypto exchange Coinbase responded to allegations made by a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that was published on the same day. “Coinbase Global Inc. has been searching for new ways to make money. One business it flirted with was controversial: using its own money to speculate on cryptocurrencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Celo (CELO), Internet Computer (ICP) fall as Chronoly.io (CRNO) stakes claim for crypto crown
Cryptocurrency markets have performed poorly in 2022. Hit by regulatory uncertainties, global inflation, fears of economic recession, and to top it all, a war in Europe, the majority of crypto assets have witnessed massive falls this year. There has been a worrying decline in the price of some crypto assets like Celo (CELO) and Internet Computer (ICP), which hogged the limelight in 2021. Interestingly, a new crypto token, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has beaten the market trend while continuing to rise in the recently concluded presale, which was sold out. Here’s a look at how tokens like Celo (CELO), and Internet Computer (ICP) have performed, and how Chronoly.io (CRNO) is staking its claim for the crypto crown.
cryptoglobe.com
“Cardano Doesn’t Need Cryptocurrency To Be Successful in Order To Succeed”, Says IOG CEO
Earlier today, Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of IO Global (aka “IOG”, formerly known as “IOHK”), the company responsible for Cardano’s R&D, talked about Ethereum Foundation’s attitude toward him and Cardano. Background. The original Ethereum white paper (titled: “Ethereum White Paper: A next-generation smart...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Now Live, Making ADA a Worthy ‘Ethereum Killer’
After months in the making, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade is now live. The hard fork ushers in an era of “significant performance and capability” to the network. The upgrade uses a unique Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) technology which allows for sweeping improvements without system interruption. Barely a week...
blockworks.co
Kado Brings Fiat On/Off Ramp to Cosmos
Ex-Terra project allows users to convert between fiat currency and digital assets in a single transaction. Web3 payments infrastructure company Kado is launching on-/off-ramp services with the Cosmos IBC, Avalanche, Solana, Ethereum and Axelar. The company’s on-/off-ramp services are integrated with the US’ Automated Clearing House (ACH), Wire Transfer, Visa...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Sued Again for $350 Million Over Patented Crypto Transfer Technology
Coinbase allegedly uses technology patented by another software company across many of its products. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – has been slapped with another multi-million dollar lawsuit. The company has been accused of patent infringement through several of its services, over which...
Ethereum Token Issuance Plunges 95% After Proof of Stake Merge, Latest Data Reveals
ETH token issuance is down to 0.2% following PoS merge. Ethereum remains deflationary despite the token supply reduction. Ether is currently trading at $1,327 amid a prolonged market correction. Ethereum's annual token supply is down to 0.2% following the merge, according to data from ultrasound.money. Before the transition, the margin...
Walt Disney Forays Into Web3 Space, Seeks To Hire Lawyer With Experience In 'Cutting-Edge Technologies'
In an apparent bid to expand into the Web3 space, entertainment giant Walt Disney Company DIS is seeking to hire an experienced corporate attorney to work toward developing technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The company is seeking a ‘Principal Counsel - Corporate Transactions, Emerging Technologies & NFTs’...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH…
Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
Comments / 0